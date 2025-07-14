Most Protestant Churches Still Use Plate Passing Over Digital Giving, Study Finds

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Marek Studzinski

Most Protestant churches across the United States continue to passing a plate or basket remains the most common practice compared to digital giving or collection boxes, according to a recent survey conducted by Lifeway Research.

The survey, which involved 1,003 Protestant pastors, revealed that nearly three in four pastors reported that their churches collect physical offerings by passing something around during the service. Additionally, close to half of pastors indicated that their churches have giving options available as people arrive or leave the building.

The data shows that 64% of pastors use passing the plate as the primary collection method, making it the most prevalent choice overall. Among churches with 50 to 99 attendees, this number increases to 68%.

Lutheran and Methodist pastors are tied for the highest rates of passing the plate during services, each at 77%. Other denominations show slightly lower percentages, with 65% of Presbyterian or Reformed pastors, 64% of Baptist pastors, 61% of Pentecostal pastors, 43% of Restorationist movement pastors, and 36% of non-denominational pastors also passing plates regularly.

The survey also found that mainline pastors are more likely than Evangelical pastors to collect offerings by passing the plate, with 74% versus 60%, respectively. Among racial groups, 76% of African American pastors use this method, compared to 63% of white pastors.

A smaller portion, 10%, say their congregations collect offerings by passing a plate or basket at the end of the service. This practice is more common among Baptist pastors, at 15%, whereas only 7% of Presbyterian-Reformed pastors and 6% of Lutheran pastors use this method. It is least common among churches with fewer than 50 attendees, with only 6% passing plates at the end of services.

Collection boxes stationed at entrances and exits are used by 40% of churches, making them the second most popular method. Evangelical pastors are more likely than mainline pastors to use these boxes—45% versus 30%. Churches located in the West are more inclined to use collection boxes, with 48% adopting this method.

Non-denominational churches lead this category, with 59% providing collection boxes, followed by Baptist (43%), Pentecostal (41%), Presbyterian-Reformed (40%), Lutheran (32%), and Methodist pastors (23%).

Younger pastors are more likely to favor collection boxes and end-of-service giving. Specifically, 46% of pastors younger than 45 use collection boxes, and 20% hold plates or baskets at the doors as congregants leave.

Churches with 250 or more attendees are particularly inclined, with 25% using this practice, compared to just 11% of mid-sized churches and 12% of the smallest congregations.

Only 2% of churches report using other methods to collect physical offerings. This includes 1% of pastors whose attendees bring offerings to the front during the service, and another 1% who leave an unattended plate or basket out.