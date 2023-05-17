North Carolina Legislators Maintain Abortion Ban Despite Governor's Disapproval

Pexels/Mikhail Nilov

The Republican-controlled legislature overridden the decision of the Democratic Governor Roy Cooper's veto of a bill that would give a 12-week limit on access of abortion on Tuesday.

The vetoed bill now has exceptions for cases of rape or incest, situations in which a "life-limiting anomaly" is discovered in the fetus, and a few other situations. The Republicans were able to win the override because of the voting procedure, which saw strict adherence to party lines.The override was first approved by the Senate on a 30-to-20 vote count, successfully overriding Governor Cooper's veto. The House then voted in favor of the Republicans' initiative by a majority of 72–48 members.

According to the article in NBC News, there were loud protests throughout the House's confirmation of the override, with screams of "Shame!" resonating throughout the room.

House speakers Tim Moore commended the decision of the House and expressed his affirmation of the value of human life. He also added that this law would save many lives and give the needed support to women and their families.

As a result of Governor Cooper's veto on Saturday, abortion is still legal for up to 20 weeks. After the votes, he expressed his deep disappointment and annoyance, saying that several Republican lawmakers have broken their promise to protect the rights of women.

Governor Cooper condemned the override, calling it a component of a coordinated Republican assault on the rights of women to choose. According to him, North Carolinians are already aware of what is happening and are now willing and ready to fight back. Cooper promised that he would continue to protect abortion in the state stressing his advocacy to promote the health of women.

Some of the Leaders are Unhappy

According to another source, CBS News said that the ban was denounced by Karine Jean-Pierre, the press secretary for the White House. She said that the bill is dangerous for the women in North Carolina because they are inhibited from accessing such reproductive health care. Also, it does not consider the decision of the majority of the people in the state.

The "Care for Women, Children, and Families Act," also known as Senate Bill 20, has decreased the allowed window period for abortions from 20 weeks to 12, with only a few exceptions permitted. However, the North Carolina Democratic Party Chair, Anderson Clayton, criticized the legislation as a political intrusion into personal health care decisions, which he said disregards medical advice from doctors who opposed the ban.

State Representative Tricia Cotham, who unexpectedly switched from the Democratic Party to the Republican Party in early April, has come under scrutiny. Despite campaigning on a platform to protect abortion rights, Cotham voted in favor of the restrictive legislation. However, Anderson Clayton, the chair of the North Carolina Democratic Party, denounced the law as an intrusion into people's personal healthcare decisions that disregarded medical advice from medical professionals who opposed the ban.

Additional restrictions are imposed on access to abortions by the new law. According to the shared article in CNN, abortions should be performed inside a hospital, not just a medical facility, and are only permitted up to 10 weeks after conception. The legislation also sets new license requirements for facilities that perform abortions and imposes additional regulations like required counseling and clinic visits.

The inclusion of resources like more financing for contraception, child care, and paid leave for state employees, among other things, has been praised by the law's supporters despite the controversy surrounding it. However, the speed and method with which the law was pushed through the legislative process have drawn criticism.

