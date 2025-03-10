Nick Vujicic to Launch New Faith-Based Banking Option in Texas

an Australian-American Christian evangelist, Nick Vujicic/ Photo Credit: Facebook

ProLifeFintech, a financial institution rooted in Christian values, is preparing to make its debut in Texas. The institution's mission is to align financial services with Christian beliefs, emphasizing the sanctity of life.

The banking venture will celebrate its opening in Plano, Texas on Saturday night, with festivities hosted by Betsy Gray, co-founder of ProLifeFintech, and featuring prominent speakers including Nick Vujicic, ProLifeFintech co-founder and motivational speaker.

Other notable speakers at the event include retired U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn, who served as national security advisor under the first Trump administration, conservative commentator and Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk, and economic and financial expert Kevin Freeman.

The gala event will underscore ProLifeFintech's commitment to providing banking services that ensure customers’ money does not support causes contrary to Christian beliefs, particularly abortion.

ProLifeFintech operates under the sponsorship of a faith-based bank, rather than holding its charter, which allows it to leverage modern financial technologies — like debit and credit card services — while staying true to its values. The organization aims to “improve the traditional delivery of financial services” to align with its mission.

In an interview with the Christian Post, Vujicic shared that he believes he was targeted due to his conservative Christian views and his substantial social media following of around 16 million. He noted that it was during this time that Gray proposed the idea for the bank to him.

Gray “had been managing a women’s medical clinic that honors the sanctity of unborn life,” Vujicic explained. “The clinic felt guilty about making deposits to a bank they knew gave to the abortion industry. So, she researched local banks in her community and beyond. What she found shocked her: every bank and credit union she reached out to philanthropically supported Planned Parenthood.”

This included Chase Bank, which Human Life International lists as supporting Planned Parenthood, the country’s largest abortion provider.

Several months after meeting Gray, Vujicic reported that Chase Bank dropped him as a customer. He remarked, “The Lord was clearly saying to me, ‘Now, are you ready to start my bank with Betsy?’ That’s how ProLifeFintech was born. Several years later, here we are, building something we’re incredibly passionate about.”

Vujicic emphasizes that individuals of faith who bank with ProLifeFintech can be confident that their money will not be used to support organizations that conflict with their values.

“I don’t know about you, but I certainly don’t want to put my money in a bank knowing that they could use it to donate to organizations that don’t value the sanctity of life,” he stated. “I want to know that my money, God’s money, is in a bank that honors God, serves people, and always chooses to support life — all human life.”