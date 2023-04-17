Phoenix Christian College Flourishes with Campus Enrollment Tripling Over the Last Decade

Pexels/Pixabay

By adopting a new model for higher education that promotes affordability for all socioeconomic levels, a conservative Christian college in Phoenix, Arizona, has seen a considerable increase in enrollment over the previous decade and tripled its numbers. The president of Grand Canyon University (GCU), Briean Mueller, has released a statement about the university's distinctive approach to providing higher education and its appeal to families nationwide.

Mueller noted that families are more likely to be enticed to a campus visit when they learn that a low-cost private Christian university is available. The success of GCU has been largely attributed to its emphasis on comprehending the changing labor market, economics, and career options. Additionally, the university works to give students the tools they need to launch successful professions without amassing enormous debt.

Grand Canyon University's Increase in the Population of Students Fueled by Outstanding Approach

As per the Fox News report, the university's groundbreaking approaches have made higher education more accessible to a diverse array of students. These innovative methods have also positioned GCU as a trailblazer in the field, inspiring other institutions striving to adapt to the fast-paced changes in the industry.

The university was established in the year 1949. There has been a great increase in the number of enrollees from the university, having an estimated 7,602 in 2012 to an impressive 25,350 in 2022. Alongside this growth, the number of students pursuing their studies online has also doubled during this period.

The enrollment figures for each incoming class have surpassed historical highs, according to GCU President Brian Mueller. He believes the university's student body will reach 50,000 in the next ten years. GCU has already purchased the required land and started building to meet this increase.

Back in 2008, Mueller took over as the president of GCU, which had a small number of students studying there of about only 1,000. According to Daily Mail, since then, the college has increased its efforts by investing billions of dollars in developing its campus and academic offerings, which has resulted in substantial development.

There are now 300 programs to choose from for on-campus and online students instead of the previous 100. Mueller credits the university's dedication to reviving the nearby underprivileged community, freezing tuition rates, and offering large subsidies to students to contribute to its success.

The GCU's Commitment

The website of the Grand Canyon University, a private Christian institution in Phoenix, Arizona, aims to improve students' lives through education. They provide various undergraduate and graduate programs, both on-campus and online, with devoted faculty and staff to support students throughout their journey.

While a Christian university, GCU embraces students from different backgrounds and religious affiliations, focusing on helping them reach their potential and earn a degree. The speaker emphasized that GCU's unique mission, dedication, and history set it apart from other Christian universities and encouraged the audience to learn more about the institution.

