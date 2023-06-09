Pope Francis Undergoes Hernia Surgery, Expected to Remain Hospitalized for Several Days

Wikimedia Commons/Long Thiên

Pope Francis is currently recovering after getting hospitalized and having a successful surgery for Hernia. The Pope was having persistent pain on his abdominal area according to the report of the Vatican.

The operation is connected to the diverticular stenosis removal surgery the Pope had in his intestines at the beginning of July 2021. He stayed in the hospital for ten days during that time.

Pope Francis Undergoes Successful Surgery for Abdominal Hernia

The recent surgery, according to a statement from the Vatican, was required because the Pope had been experiencing sub-occlusive symptoms that were persistent and getting worse because of an imprisoned incisional hernia. In the article in Christian Today, according to the Vatican, the procedure went off "without complications," however, the Pope's schedule has been freed up until June 18.

The 86-year-old Pope had visited the hospital on Tuesday for a regular examination when it was discovered that the procedure was required. He had canceled all of his meetings in late May due to ill health. Pope Francis held his customary Wednesday audience in St. Peter's Square before being driven to Rome's Il Gemelli Hospital to have surgery while sedated.

According to the article in CNN, as stated in an official statement on the Vatican's press office Telegram account, Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni provided an update on Pope Francis' condition following his abdominal surgery on Thursday, saying that "the night went well."

In late May, the Pope had to postpone many engagements due to a sickness that rendered him incapacitated. He was again admitted to the hospital in March with bronchitis, but the medications worked well on him. Then, as he was leaving the hospital, Pope Francis made the amusing remark that he was "still alive."

The Wednesday surgery, a laparotomy, properly speaking, used general anesthesia and was intended to treat a hernia that the Vatican claimed was the source of "recurrent, painful, and worsening" symptoms. Medical sources claim that this intervention is probably connected to the operation the Pope had in 2021 to have a section of his colon removed. The Pope was anticipated to recover fully functionally following surgery, according to Bruni. All of Francis' audiences have been postponed until June 18 as a result, according to the Prefecture of the Papal Household, to give him time to heal.

Pope's Health Status Last March

Pope Francis was admitted to the hospital in March with a respiratory ailment, the Vatican reported. The 86-year-old pontiff had complained of breathing issues but had Covid-19 testing come up negative. According to the article shared here in Christianity Daily, when a scheduled TV interview was abruptly canceled, there were questions about the Vatican's initial claim that the hospital visit was planned. In his youth, Pope Francis, who has a history of respiratory problems, had a part of one lung removed. The hospitalization happened right before the Palm Sunday ceremony, casting doubt on his capacity to oversee the holy week rituals.

President of the United States, Joe Biden, urged people to pray for the Pope's health and lauded him as one of the most Christlike individuals he has met. Locals in Buenos Aires voiced concern for his health, with some advising him to think about whether he could still perform his job. Despite the difficulties, there is hope for Pope Francis' recovery because of his powerful physical constitution and intense religiosity.

