Pronouns Banned in Federal Email Signatures by Trump Administration

President Donald Trump holds the executive orders he signed in the Oval Office on January 20, 2025, after his inauguration ceremony in Washington, D.C. | Screenshot: The White House Official YouTube Channel

President Donald Trump has directed federal agencies to eliminate pronouns from employee email signatures and to disable any features that prompt or display pronouns. This action reinforces his administration's acknowledgment that only two biological sexes exist.

According to the Christian Post, federal employees across multiple departments were instructed to remove pronouns from their email signatures by 5 p.m. Eastern time on Friday.

The Office of Personnel Management issued a memo on Wednesday instructing each agency to disable “features that prompt users for their pronouns” in platforms like Outlook and to remove any existing pronoun references in staff email signatures. This memo was linked to Trump's previous executive order that reaffirms the existence of only two biological sexes.

Employees at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Department of Transportation (DOT) received separate notices confirming this requirement, with the CDC’s chief information officer reminding staff to comply by the deadline, as reported by the Daily Caller.

In addition, officials were ordered to terminate any federally supported contracts, grants, or programs associated with what the memo referred to as gender ideology. Agency heads were instructed to place employees involved in such initiatives on paid administrative leave and to review all related materials.

Online resources, such as social media pages, were also identified for potential removal if they “inculcate or promote” gender-focused practices. The guidance stipulated that every instance of the word “gender” in government documents should be substituted with “sex,” ensuring that only male or female options are presented on forms, a rule that also applies to any mention of gender identity.

Trump had previously issued orders to eliminate alternative classifications from federal documentation and to suspend certain diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) activities. The administration directed officials to adjust hiring practices, remove men from women’s federal prisons, and halt DEI training programs.