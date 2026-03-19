Rep. Brandon Gill Warns of Sharia Influence, Calls Mass Islamic Immigration ‘Incredibly Harmful’

Rep. Brandon Gill, R-Texas. | Screenshot: YouTube/ Congressman Brandon Gill

Rep. Brandon Gill, R-Texas, has reiterated concerns about the impact of large-scale Islamic immigration and the potential influence of Sharia law in the United States, arguing that both could pose a serious challenge to the nation’s constitutional framework.

In an interview with journalist Erick Stakelbeck, Gill said preserving America’s identity and constitutional order requires confronting what he described as mass immigration from predominantly Muslim countries.

"If we want to preserve America, the country that we know and love, our constitutional order, we have to wake up and realize that mass Islamic immigration is incredibly harmful," Gill said. "What we don't want to see is the American way of life fundamentally transformed because you have Islamic pressure on our legal system."

He added that these dynamics are already beginning to take shape within the United States.

"We can be politically correct about it, or we can wake up and we can defend our country," Gill said.

Gill pointed to European cities such as London and Paris as examples, suggesting that long-term immigration trends have led to the emergence of areas influenced by Sharia law within otherwise Western legal systems.

"You've got parts of Paris or London that no longer look Parisian or English anymore," he said. "You've got areas in both of those cities that are no-go zones for native Parisians or native Londoners. That is a problem."

He further warned against the development of parallel legal systems in the United States.

"What we don't want to see is parallel legal institutions popping up in the United States, which they are, in the same way that you have in Europe," he added.

Gill, who identifies as a Christian and is a member of the House’s Sharia-Free America Caucus, is among a group of Republican lawmakers who have recently voiced concerns about the compatibility of Islamic law with the U.S. Constitution.

The caucus has drawn criticism from the Council on American-Islamic Relations, which labeled it an extremist organization after its formation earlier this year by Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, and another Texas lawmaker.

At a House hearing last month chaired by Roy, Gill referenced findings from a 2024 Heritage Foundation survey indicating that 39% of Muslims in the United States believe Sharia law should be implemented within the next 20 years.

The same survey reported that 50% of Muslims in the U.S believed depictions of Muhammad should be illegal, while 33% supported the idea of Islam being designated as the national religion.