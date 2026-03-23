Christian Group Launches Freedom Index Highlighting Anti-Christian Restrictions in Australia

The Canberra Declaration highlighting Judeo-Christian “Aussie values.” | Photo credit: Canberra Declaration Facebook page

An Australian Christian advocacy group has introduced a new index aimed at documenting what it describes as increasing restrictions on religious freedom, particularly affecting Christians across the country.

The Canberra Declaration, which calls for a renewed commitment to Australia’s Judeo-Christian heritage, unveiled the Australian Christian Freedom Index (ACFI) alongside a report examining trends related to anti-Christian sentiment in 2025.

According to Christian Daily International, speakers at the launch event argued that existing anti-discrimination laws are being used in ways that suppress Christian expression and limit the Church’s voice in public life.

“The ACFI brings together multiple lines of evidence to paint the most comprehensive picture of Christian freedom in Australia ever produced,” said Kurt Mahlburg, a leader within the Canberra Declaration.

Another leader, Warrick Marsh, described the initiative as a defining moment intended to demonstrate the importance of religious liberty to public officials and broader society. He said the Index serves as a “line in the sand” to emphasize the role of Christian freedom as a foundational national value.

Concerns raised in the report include what speakers called a growing “rule of silence,” with Christians feeling pressure to keep their beliefs private, particularly on topics such as gender, parenting and education. George Christensen, a former member of Parliament affiliated with CitizenGO, highlighted this issue as a significant cultural shift.

Mahlburg also pointed to legal developments across Australian states, noting cases in which Christian schools have reportedly faced pressure to employ staff who do not share their beliefs. He further referenced situations involving medical professionals being compelled to participate in abortion or euthanasia, as well as restrictions on street preaching near abortion facilities.

Comparing Australia to the United States, Mahlburg argued that while American religious freedom is grounded in constitutional protections, Australia relies more on limited exemptions. He described Section 116 of the Australian Constitution as offering only a “nod” to religious freedom and said it has not been meaningfully strengthened.

Christensen echoed concerns about growing constraints, stating that many believers feel they are being told to remain silent about their faith.

He also challenged the idea that the freedom to attend church services alone constitutes genuine religious liberty, dismissing it as a “hollowed-out version of faith.” He added that the U.S. State Department has shown interest in the findings of the index.

Legal scholar Augusto Zimmerman, who is working to establish a Christian law school in Sydney, criticized the role of anti-discrimination laws, arguing that government intervention has gone too far.

“I want the state to leave me alone,” Zimmerman said. “The greatest sin of Australia is the idolatry of the government. We need to stop asking for more laws and start voting for politicians who will repeal them. I don’t feel we are free in this country anymore. What God gives, no man can take away.”

The group said it plans to expand the index by compiling additional data, including documented cases and survey results, to demonstrate what it sees as increasing pressure on Christian freedoms. Organizers intend to present their findings to policymakers and media outlets as evidence of growing challenges faced by believers in Australia.