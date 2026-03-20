Samuel Rodríguez: Latinos Will ‘Rise Up Like a Wall’ to Defend Judeo-Christian Values

Pastor Samuel Rodriguez, President of the National Hispanic Christian Leadership Conference (NHCLC). | Screenshot: YouTube/ Samuel Rodriguez

Pastor Samuel Rodríguez, president of the National Hispanic Christian Leadership Conference, discussed the global challenges and opportunities facing the Hispanic community during an interview at last month’s National Religious Broadcasters conference.

Speaking with The Christian Post in Spanish, Rodríguez addressed the impact of recent Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations, which he said have affected Hispanic congregations connected to his organization, reflecting broader concerns among Latino churches about immigration enforcement .

He emphasized that the Church must balance respect for the law with a commitment to protecting vulnerable individuals, while acknowledging criticism surrounding enforcement practices.

Rodríguez noted that some government actions "went overboard" in implementing deportation policies, while maintaining that the administration’s primary focus remains on targeting criminal activity and organized cartels.

Turning to recent incidents in Minnesota, where anti-ICE activists disrupted a church service, Rodríguez strongly defended the sanctity of worship spaces.

“If anyone enters my church to stage a protest, I assure you it will not be tolerated. It is a sacred place,” he stated.

He also urged church leaders to reject partisan alignment, encouraging them to lead according to “the agenda of the Lamb.”

On the international stage, Rodríguez described developments in Venezuela, including the capture of Nicolás Maduro and subsequent political changes, as spiritually significant.

He characterized the moment as "a manifestation of the fulfillment of prayers," while criticizing the Venezuelan regime for using religion to advance ideological agendas that, in his view, conflict with Judeo-Christian values.

Looking ahead, Rodríguez predicted a broader spiritual awakening across Latin America, suggesting it could create a regional ripple, or “domino effect,” impacting countries such as Uruguay, Brazil, Colombia, Cuba and Nicaragua.

"The Latino people will rise up like a wall in defense of Judeo-Christian values," Rodríguez asserted, adding that the Church is uniquely positioned to bring healing and reconciliation.

Beyond politics and ministry, Rodríguez also highlighted the launch of Be Light Productions, an initiative aimed at expanding Hispanic representation in the entertainment industry.

He argued that Latino communities should move beyond consuming media and begin producing high-quality content, noting that the company is currently developing multiple audiovisual projects.

Rodríguez also welcomed the American Christian Credit Union’s (ACCU) backing of the Dignity Act, legislation introduced by Rep. María Elvira Salazar that would protect undocumented immigrants without criminal records who have lived in the U.S. for more than five years from deportation while granting them work permits, without offering amnesty or a pathway to citizenship.

"This is the precise moment in this country for us to cross the Jordan of comprehensive immigration reform and have a permanent solution," he concluded.