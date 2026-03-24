High Point Guard Credits John 15:13 for Team Unity After Historic NCAA Tournament Win

Chase Johnston of High Point University on the “Wake Up Barstool” podcast. | Screenshot: YouTube/ Wake Up Barstool

High Point University basketball guard Chase Johnston pointed to his Christian faith and the team’s biblical foundation after the Panthers secured their first-ever NCAA tournament victory with an 83–82 upset over Wisconsin on Thursday.

Speaking on the “Wake Up Barstool” podcast Friday, Johnston said the team’s identity was rooted in Scripture, even as their tournament run ended Saturday. The 26-year-old explained that the program’s culture was shaped by the message of John 15:13.

"We built our our motto off serving each other, loving each other, never getting wavered," he said.

"We built our team off of a Bible verse called John 15:13 that says 'there's no greater love than this than to lay down one's life for one's friend.' And that means when adversity hits, when things go wrong, right, are you going to fold or you still going to have belief in the brothers to the right and left to you?"

Johnston emphasized that his personal faith in Jesus Christ is central to his identity, saying it defines who he is beyond basketball.

“I’m not just a basketball player," he said. “That’s what I do, that’s not who I am. I’m one that’s a follower of Jesus Christ, that just wants to proclaim His name wherever I go and just share the light to whoever I come across.”

Reflecting on the challenges of the season, Johnston credited God with sustaining him through adversity. “If it wasn’t for Him, I wouldn’t be sitting here talking to you guys.”

Despite High Point’s loss to the University of Arkansas in the second round, which ended their tournament hopes short of the Sweet 16, Johnston maintained that his faith remained steadfast. In a postgame press conference, he said he trusts in God “not just in the good but in the bad,” adding that he believes “suffering is so good for us as followers of Jesus.”

Looking beyond basketball, Johnston shared his desire to pursue pastoral ministry, describing his calling as “just leading people by example, being a servant like Jesus was and just loving people.”

Johnston has also used his jersey number as a way to communicate his faith. In a previous interview, he explained that his choice to wear No. 99 reflects a Gospel message. “It has everything to do with Jesus leaving the 99 to find the one," Johnston said. "I was trying to find any other way to share the Gospel.”

“Humbly, He became a slave for us though he was God,” Johnston added. “He did not take up equality with God as something to cling to and He died on the cross for our sins.”

He said the number also serves as a reminder of the Christian mission to reach others. “It represents our calling as Christians to go out and proclaim the Gospel to the lost ones and the Gospel that Christ went to the cross and died for us.”

Johnston added that Scripture remains a consistent part of the team’s preparation and mindset. “before the games, we share a verse and kind of break it down within 30 seconds.”

“Just a way to just remind all of us and the guys … we’re doing it for something bigger than ourselves, we’re doing it for the Lord first but then we’re doing it for the person to the right and left.”