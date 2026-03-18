AI Models Misquote Scripture 15% to 60% of the Time, YouVersion CEO Says

YouVersion Bible App. | Screenshot/ Youtube/ YouVersion

YouVersion founder and CEO Bobby Gruenewald says artificial intelligence offers significant potential, but he believes the technology is not yet reliable enough to handle questions about God and Scripture with the level of trust required.

Speaking in an interview with Christian Daily International, Gruenewald said the Bible app developer would only consider adopting open-ended AI features if they meet high standards for safety and accuracy.

“If we ever do (fully adapt AI), it will be because we feel very confident that it can be done safely and be done with a level of accuracy and integrity,” Gruenewald said.

YouVersion, which provides Scripture in hundreds of languages, has become one of the most widely used digital Bible platforms worldwide.

Gruenewald recently traveled to Nairobi to launch a regional hub aimed at expanding localized digital content, and he described himself as someone who has embraced AI early in its development.

Within the organization, AI is already being used to streamline coding processes and improve internal workflows. However, YouVersion has deliberately avoided introducing a public chatbot designed to answer theological questions, citing concerns about reliability.

Gruenewald pointed to ongoing accuracy issues in existing AI models, particularly when handling biblical text.

“The best model with the best performance, with the most popular versions of the Bible that are most indexed, misquotes Scripture at least 15% of the time,” Gruenewald said. “Some of them as much as 60% of the time.”

He explained that even minor errors can have significant consequences when dealing with Scripture.

“For Bible translation, every word and punctuation is meaningful to Scripture translation,” he said.

According to Gruenewald, open-ended AI systems can produce responses that organizations may not be comfortable endorsing, especially since users may not recognize when Scripture is quoted incorrectly or altered.

He said YouVersion aims to contribute positively to the development of AI while maintaining its standards.

“We want to be a part of the solution and a part of the help,” he said.

Gruenewald added that the organization has privately encouraged AI developers to improve how their models process and present Scripture. If those improvements are made, he said, YouVersion would be willing to assist in providing access to accurate biblical texts.

At the same time, he drew a firm boundary regarding the use of AI in spiritual decision-making.

“When it comes to answering life’s most important questions and trying to give direction from God’s Word, we need it to be better in order to rely on it,” he said.

His remarks come as younger generations increasingly turn to AI tools for answers, often before seeking guidance from pastors or church leaders. Surveys indicate that many users perceive AI as a neutral source of information, even though its responses are generated through statistical patterns rather than theological authority.

Gruenewald encouraged individuals to engage personally with Scripture and to seek counsel from trained spiritual leaders, emphasizing that technology should support—not replace—discipleship and biblical study.

In his view, the rapid advancement and popularity of AI should not come at the expense of accuracy when it comes to sacred texts. While he acknowledges AI’s potential to influence the future of ministry, Gruenewald stressed that faithfulness to Scripture must remain the priority.

Originally published by Christian Daily International.