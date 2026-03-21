Supreme Court Allows Preacher’s Free Speech Lawsuit to Proceed Against Amphitheater Restrictions

Gabe Olivier, a Mississippi street preacher who challenges speech restrictions near a city amphitheater. | Screenshot: First Liberty Live

The U.S. Supreme Court has unanimously ruled that a Mississippi street preacher can move forward with his legal challenge against restrictions on speech near a city amphitheater. The decision clarifies that prior convictions do not necessarily block claims seeking future relief.

In a decision issued Friday, the justices allowed the case of Olivier v. City of Brandon, Mississippi, to proceed, enabling evangelist Gabriel Olivier to continue pursuing his First Amendment claims.

The central legal question involved whether the precedent set in Heck v. Humphrey prevents lawsuits under 42 United States Code Section 1983 when plaintiffs are seeking forward-looking remedies rather than damages or the reversal of a past conviction.

Writing for the court, Justice Elena Kagan explained that the earlier ruling does not apply in this context. “Heck did not have any ‘bearing on Olivier’s suit seeking a purely prospective remedy.’”

“Given that Olivier asked for only a forward-looking remedy — an injunction stopping officials from enforcing the city ordinance in the future — his suit can proceed, notwithstanding his prior conviction,” Kagan wrote.

The Supreme Court overturned a previous decision by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit and sent the case back for further proceedings.

The dispute centers on restrictions tied to the Brandon Amphitheater, an outdoor venue with a capacity exceeding 8,500 that regularly hosts ticketed concerts. Under a local ordinance, demonstrations are limited during a window beginning three hours before an event and extending until one hour after it ends.

The policy designates a protest zone without permits but restricts vehicles, lighting, loudspeakers audible beyond 100 feet and elevated platforms.

While handheld signs are permitted, they must not be constructed from materials that could function as weapons and cannot be attached to structures within the protest area.

Olivier was arrested in 2021 for violating the ordinance and later entered a no-contest plea in municipal court, resulting in a $304 fine, one year of probation, and 10 days of imprisonment to be served only if he violated the ordinance during his probation. He did not appeal, paid the fine, and served no prison time.

After complying with the penalties, Olivier filed a lawsuit in federal court, arguing that the ordinance unlawfully restricts free speech by forcing speakers into a remote protest zone. Rather than seeking damages, he requested declaratory and injunctive relief to prevent the city from enforcing the ordinance in the future.

A federal district court dismissed his complaint, and that ruling was upheld by a three-judge panel of the 5th Circuit, with the full court declining to reconsider the case. The Supreme Court agreed to hear the case last July, ultimately siding with Olivier and allowing his challenge to move forward.