Church of the Highlands Expands to 26 Campuses With Opening of Second Georgia Location

Church of the Highlands’ 26th campus, located in Peachtree City, Georgia. | Screenshot: The Church of the Highlands website

Church of the Highlands has continued its expansion beyond Alabama with the launch of a new campus in Georgia, increasing the total number of its locations to 26.

The Alabama-based multisite megachurch recently opened its latest campus in Peachtree City, marking its second presence in the state. The first worship service was held last Sunday at McIntosh High School.

Church of the Highlands, a non-denominational congregation with charismatic leanings and ties to the Association of Related Churches, said the response from the local community has been strong.

Spokesperson Corena Cottles told The Christian Post that the church has “had a tremendous response to our presence in Georgia.”

“When we consider new locations, our goal is strengthening what’s already there,” she said. “Peachtree City allows us to reach new people and serve not only that city but the surrounding communities.”

“We’ve seen significant momentum leading up to launch, and it was meaningful to see so many people gather for our first service. God has given us vision about reaching and serving the communities in this region of Georgia, and we’re encouraged by what’s ahead.”

Cottles said the church hopes attendees will find both spiritual growth and meaningful connections.

She added that the church aims to serve people at every stage of life through a variety of ministries and outreach efforts.

“We want to be a church that serves its community — through small groups, outreach initiatives and ministry for every stage of life, from children to adults,” she told CP.

“We are looking forward to partnering with local schools, organizations and neighborhoods to meet practical needs, whether that’s providing school supplies, serving families through holiday outreaches like Giving Hope, offering Thanksgiving meals, or responding in times of disaster.”

Founded in 2001 in Birmingham, Church of the Highlands has grown into one of the largest churches in Alabama, with multiple campuses across Alabama and Georgia and additional ministry outreach within the state’s correctional system.

The church identifies as non-denominational and Evangelical, with weekly attendance reaching into the tens of thousands.

According to its Statement of Faith, the church considers the Bible to be “the authoritative Word of God” and “the final authority in determining all doctrinal truths.”