Calif. Gov. Newsom's wife says Evangelicals 'pulling us back as a country' in resurfaced interview

American and California Flags. | Photo credit: Unsplash/ Craig Marolf

A newly resurfaced COVID-era interview with the wife of California Gov. Gavin Newsom has gone viral for her claim that Evangelicals are “pulling us back as a country.”

Jennifer Siebel Newsom, California's first partner, made the comments in a 2022 interview with former Fox journalist Elex Michaelson in which Siebel Newsom advocated for the political left to redefine the traditional meaning of the pro-life movement.

“So many progressives are leaning into redefining what pro-life is really about, and that's what we're doing in California,” she said. “You know, pro-life is about prenatal care and universal preschool and universal after-school and universal healthcare and taking care of foster kids and feeding kids universal meals and childcare. Like, that's pro-life. It's not about conception.”

Siebel Newsom then took aim at folks on what she called the “far right,” including Christians and conservatives. “They’re living in this Evangelical, conservative silo that, ultimately, is just pulling us back as a country to a time and a place where we don't deserve to be and we're not gonna be,” said Siebel Newsom. “Because honestly, young women and fathers of daughters are awake now, and they're woke, and they're not going to let us go back.”

She went on to express optimism about this shift, stating it filled her with “so much hope” and emphasized California's role in the process: “I have so much hope because of that. And obviously, California has a huge responsibility to lead.”

The resurfaced footage drew criticism from conservative groups like American Center for Law and Justice (ACLJ), which called Siebel Newsom’s comments a “radical attack on Christians.”

Noting that California has the “ACLJ’s largest donor base,” Logan Sekulow, director of media for the ACLJ, wrote, “That means a vast number of Evangelicals and conservatives in that state support our work and oppose the far-left radicalism of the Newsoms. So Jennifer is completely out of touch with millions within her own state.”

Sekulow added that although these views might appeal to liberals during the primary, such a political disconnect could spell trouble for a long-rumored plan for Newsom to run for the White House in 2028. “How will that affect her husband’s eventual presidential bid?"

Siebel Newsom's official biography on the state website explains her preference for the title "First Partner" over "First Lady" as a deliberate choice intended to “send a signal of inclusivity, recognizing that one day there will be a woman or [LGBT] Governor of California, and to elevate the importance of partnership and the need for, and benefits of, a caring, inclusive government."

Newsom’s office did not respond to a request for comment from The Christian Post.

The resurfaced footage of Siebel Newsom’s views on Evangelicals revived controversy over Gov. Newsom's actions during the COVID-19 pandemic, when his administration imposed strict public health restrictions on in-person religious services that drew widespread criticism from churches and led to multiple high-profile lawsuits.

In March 2020, Newsom issued statewide stay-at-home orders that classified houses of worship as non-essential, effectively banning indoor services for churches while allowing certain secular businesses to operate with modifications.

Churches, like South Bay United Pentecostal Church, Harvest Rock Church and Grace Community Church, led by then-Pastor John MacArthur (now deceased), challenged the restrictions as discriminatory, arguing they violated First Amendment rights by treating religious gatherings more harshly than comparable secular activities.

Lower courts initially upheld many of the orders, but the U.S. Supreme Court intervened multiple times, most significantly in February 2021, when the Court struck down California's ban on indoor services, allowing limited capacity while prohibiting outright bans.

This article was originally published by The Christian Post.