Pulse Evangelism Launches Global Broadcast to Celebrate Jesus' Birth

Nick Hall, Founder and President of Pulse Evangelism. | Screenshot: Pulse Evangelism via YouTube

Pulse Evangelism, a prayer outreach ministry globally, launched its "Anthem Christmas" broadcast on Wednesday, allowing Christians worldwide to gather for a virtual worship service to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ.

The 30-minute virtual worship service program celebrates the birth of Jesus Christ and will run through Friday, December 27, according to the Christian Broadcasting Network (CBN).

It will feature messages from Evangelist Nick Hall, NFL quarterback Carson Wentz, and Christian influencer Cia Cloud.

Nick Hall, Evangelist and the Founder and President of Pulse Evangelism stated, “Christmas is a time when we reflect on Jesus as the light, offering a new opportunity to share our anthem story with those who are hurting and broken.”

“Through this broadcast, we hope to create a space where people experience the love and grace that Jesus offers and encourage people to share it with others this season,” he added.

The broadcast will also include musical performances by Rend Collective and Dove Award-winning artist Katy Nichole, who will perform new renditions of “Silent Night” and “Amazing Grace.”

“Everyone has an anthem to sing, but Anthem Christmas is about shining light on the most important message in a noisy world—the life-changing truth of Jesus,” Purse explains in a statement.

The event will present the Gospel to audiences in more than 30 countries, with translations available in English, Russian, and Spanish.

As reported by CBN News, the campaign began in March with a global Good Friday broadcast featuring 65 different languages, including Russian, Mandarin, and Persian, reaching 90 million people worldwide. Pulse aims to reach 1 billion people with the message of Jesus by 2033 through this event, aspiring to “ignite a chorus of grace to reach the farthest corners of the globe.”