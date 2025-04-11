Research Shows Rising Bible Engagement Among American Men of All Ages

Photo Credit: Pixabay/ CovenantMedia

Following years of declining Bible engagement in the U.S., nearly 10 million more Americans have engaged with the Bible this year compared to 2024.

According to the first installment of the 2025 “State of the Bible” report from the American Bible Society (ABS), every generation has seen increased engagement, with men significantly narrowing the engagement gap with women.

Conducted from January 2 to January 21, the annual study collected responses from 2,656 adults across all 50 states and the District of Columbia via a 19-minute questionnaire. The study defines Bible users as individuals who engage with Scripture on their own at least three times a year outside of church services.

Data from previous years indicated that nearly half of Americans qualified as Bible users from 2011 to 2021. However, in 2022, Bible usage dropped to 40%, falling further to 38% in 2024, with 40% of respondents declaring that they “never use the Bible.”

In contrast, the 2025 study reported that 110 million American adults, or 41%, now qualify as Bible users, marking the highest total since the 2021 report. Millennials are leading the charge in Bible usage, with the report noting, “in every generation, men are using the Bible more.”

The percentage of millennials qualifying as Bible users rose significantly from 30% in 2024 to nearly 40% (39%) in 2025, with both male and female Bible users showing substantial increases in engagement. In other generations, men have made significant gains compared to women.

Researchers noted, “In all other generations, women have held steady or decreased slightly in their Bible use, while men had substantial gains.” In Generation X, for example, the percentage of male Bible users surged by ten points, while female users saw no increase. Men have overtaken women in Bible usage in this age group, with statistics showing 44% of men versus 41% of women qualifying as Bible users.

Jennifer Holloran, President and CEO of the American Bible Society, highlighted the resurgence in Bible sales in 2024 as indicative of a “renewed interest” in the Word of God. She remarked that the latest data suggests “this potential rebound may be taking root,” especially among millennials and men.

Holloran believes the renewed interest in the Bible may stem from its increasing presence in public discourse or a general rise in the quest for happiness among individuals. She referenced the 2025 World Happiness Report, which indicates that happiness levels in the U.S. have reached a record low.

She stated, “In a world where many feel weary, anxious, or unsatisfied, Scripture offers an enduring message of hope. As Isaiah 40:31 reminds us, ‘But those who trust in the LORD for help will find their strength renewed.’”

The 2025 “State of the Bible” report also delves into themes of trust, identity, and church engagement, posing critical questions during a time when many are asking, “Who am I? Whom can I trust? Where do I belong?”