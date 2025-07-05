Ronald Reagan Library Hosts Exhibition Featuring 8 Ancient Dead Sea Scrolls

The exhibition titled “Dead Sea Scrolls: The Exhibition” is being held at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and will run until September 2, 2025. | Screenshot: YouTube/ Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation & Institute

Eight newly installed Dead Sea Scrolls, including a rare manuscript detailing the beliefs and structure of the ancient Qumran sect, are now on display at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California.

The scrolls are part of the ongoing “Dead Sea Scrolls: The Exhibition,” hosted by the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute (RRPFI), and this marks the final rotation before the exhibit closes on September 2.

The scrolls include the Community Rule Scroll 4Q260, also known as the Manual of Discipline, which “details the governing structure, daily practices, and core values of the first century BC Qumran community.” They replace the previous set of eight scrolls as part of a rotation designed to preserve the highly sensitive manuscripts, which are vulnerable to light and environmental damage.

Other key artifacts featured in the exhibit include the Sea of Galilee Boat, the Magdala Stone, and at least 400 additional items. Past scrolls displayed include the 4Q57 Isaiah Scroll and the Ten Commandments Scroll.

“The Community Rule Scroll 4Q260, also known as the Manual of Discipline, contains rules governing the life and beliefs of the sect believed to have lived at Qumran around the first century BCE,” said a statement from RRPFI.

“It is a foundational document that outlines the governing structure, values, and daily practices of this community, offering scholars and the public a rare window into the communal life and religious ideals of one of Judaism’s ancient communities.”

The “Dead Sea Scrolls: The Exhibition” marks the return of these ancient manuscripts for public display in the U.S. after nearly a decade. The exhibit coincides with the 75th anniversary of the discovery of the scrolls, which have been called “one of the most significant archaeological discoveries in modern history.”

The exhibit features original manuscripts from the collections of the Israel Antiquities Authority, assembled from the National Treasures collections. It is produced by West Wall Exhibitions and RRPFI.

The Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute (RRPFI) is the only nonprofit organization created by President Reagan, dedicated to “advancing his legacy and principles — individual liberty, economic opportunity, freedom and democracy, peace through strength, and national pride.”