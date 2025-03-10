Samuel Rodríguez Speaks Out: ‘Complacency Today Is Captivity Tomorrow’

Pastor Samuel Rodriguez of the National Hispanic Christian Leadership Conference (NHCLC). | Screenshot: YouTube/ Samuel Rodriguez

Pastor Samuel Rodriguez spoke at the National Religious Broadcasters' International Christian Media Convention, highlighting the spiritual struggles society faces today.

The NRB International Christian Media Convention is the world’s largest gathering of Christian communicators and ministry professionals, held in Grapevine, Texas, from February 24 to 27.

As the leader of the National Hispanic Christian Leadership Conference, Rodriguez drew on biblical passages such as Ephesians 6 and Colossians 2:15, asserting that the primary battle is not political, but rather a struggle between “light and darkness, between truth and relativism.”

In his address, Rodriguez passionately appealed to the Christian community, urging them not to succumb to complacency or comfort, stating, “complacency today is captivity tomorrow.” He highlighted the necessity for the Church to stand firm on biblical truth without yielding to cultural or political pressures.

“Jesus is not coming for a church that complains or compromises, but for a church that is firm,” he declared. Rodriguez insisted that Christians should not align themselves with political ideologies, but instead maintain a steadfast position in their faith, saying, “We do not lean to the left or to the right, we remain firm in the Word of God.”

Rodriguez warned that “if the enemy fails to catch children in the womb, he will try to do so in the classrooms, on social media and in culture,” calling on believers to protect the identity and future of young people from ideologies that contradict God’s design.

He also likened today’s society to the story of Gideon, who transformed Asherah poles, created for idolatry, into fuel for an altar to God.

“We must take the systems and technologies of the world and use them for the glory of Jesus,” Rodriguez urged, encouraging believers to produce content grounded in biblical truth across media, social media, and entertainment platforms.

In conclusion, Rodriguez called for action, stating, “If we want to fulfill the Great Commission, we cannot remain silent.” He urged Christians to stand firm in their faith and influence all areas of society with the Gospel.

“We are facing a generation hungry for truth. We will not give up, we will not bow down, and even if it is politically incorrect, we will stand firm in the name of Jesus.”