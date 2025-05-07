Scots Urged to Oppose Assisted Suicide Bill Over Risks to Vulnerable People

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Engin Akyurt

Scottish voters are being encouraged to contact their MSPs ahead of a significant Stage One vote on the Assisted Dying for Terminally Ill Adults (Scotland) Bill scheduled next week in Holyrood.

The bill, spearheaded by Liam McArthur, aims to legalise assisted suicide for adults with terminal illnesses across Scotland. While the legislation is similar to draft bills under consideration in England, it is broader in scope, as it does not specify a time limit for prognosis, unlike Kim Leadbeater’s Westminster bill, which restricts assisted suicide to those with 12 months or less to live.

The bill defines adults with a terminal illness more broadly as those with an “advanced and progressive disease, illness or condition from which they are unable to recover and that can reasonably be expected to cause their premature death,” raising concerns among opponents that vulnerable groups such as the disabled and elderly may feel pressured to end their lives.

These fears are supported by a study from Oregon, where assisted suicide is legal, which found that nearly half (46.6%) of individuals who chose to end their lives cited fears of being a burden as a reason.

Other issues raised include claims that assisted dying can result in painful and prolonged deaths, with reports from jurisdictions where it is already legal describing experiences involving vomiting and seizures.

The campaign group Right To Life UK has launched the Support Not Suicide Scotland initiative to oppose the bill, urging the public to write to their MSPs and voice their concerns.

A spokesperson for Right To Life UK, Catherine Robinson, stated that “Legalising assisted suicide would have tragic consequences for many of the most vulnerable people in our communities,” adding that “Particularly in the context of insufficient access to excellent end-of-life care for all Scots, it would be disastrous to prioritise legalising assisted suicide. Liam McArthur’s Bill is a disaster waiting to happen.”

She emphasized the importance of MSPs understanding the widespread opposition, saying, “It is absolutely vital that all MSPs understand the strength of feeling and depth of concern that people have about this Bill. MSPs need to be made aware that there are large numbers of voters who do not want to see this extreme and unwarranted change to the law in Scotland.”