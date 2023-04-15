St. Peter's Basilica Unveils Exclusive 'Prayer Entrance' Amid Tourist Surge

Pexels/Oscar Ruiz

Easter Sunday saw an estimated 100,000 people congregate in St. Peter's Square in Vatican City, reducing lineups to the basilica's levels before the pandemic. The Vatican moved to accommodate pilgrims seeking a more profound spiritual experience as tens of thousands of tourists poured into the Eternal City.

An additional "prayer entrance" has been added to St. Peter's Basilica in order to make it easier for Catholics to go to Mass, confession, or adoration. Located to the right of the main entrance and only identified by a little sign,

The New Pilgrim Path in Response to the Growing Tourists

According to the article in Catholic News Agency, a new "pilgrim path" is being implemented to provide a more full and spiritual experience for those attending Mass, confession, or worship as the Vatican observes the return of big crowds to St. Peter's Square. While tourists and tour groups stay in the central area, pilgrims follow a separate path that is marked by red velvet ropes along the basilica's right side wall.

The pilgrim walk leads tourists directly to the chapel with daily eucharistic adoration and the area designated for confessions after passing Michelangelo's famous Pietà and the tomb of St. John Paul II. The Altar of the Chair and the Altar of St. Joseph are two chapels where pilgrims are offered daily public Masses.

After a modest opening of the new entry during Holy Week, the Vatican is still adjusting the prayer path's logistics. Currently, the prayer entry just provides a faster access point to the basilica's sacraments by allowing visitors to skip the line and enter through the front of the security checkpoint. Visitors must let the security guard stationed near the new prayer entrance sign know that they plan to enter the basilica before entering through this entrance.

The newly installed prayer entrance at St. Peter's Basilica has been praised as "long overdue" by Mountain Butorac, founder of The Catholic Traveler. According to National Catholic Register, this company plans visits to Rome for small groups of Catholics. Butorac shared his experiences with wait times during peak tourism seasons when lines to enter the basilica could take up to two hours.

Butorac remembered how, after arriving in Rome, he routinely attended Sunday Mass at St. Peter's. However, spending an hour and a half in line to get into Mass rapidly turned into a turnoff. For visitors like Butorac and his family, the new prayer entrance provides a more practical and effective way to go to confession at the basilica.

Maximum Accessibility and Easy Access to Religious Services

The move aligns with Pope Francis' desire to restore maximum accessibility to the sanctuary for spiritual, liturgical, and celebratory life. Feast shared that Cardinal Mauro Gambetti, the archpriest of St. Peter's Basilica, has confirmed that the recently introduced prayer entrance was implemented during Holy Week for experiment purposes.

Cardinal Gambetti expressed hope that the new entrance will make it simple for pilgrims, prayer groups, and members of the faithful to engage in worship at St. Peter's without having to wait in long lines. The project intends to enhance the overall experience for guests who want a more reflective and spiritual trip to the famous basilica.

With the introduction of the prayer entrance, Catholic travelers and locals alike can now more easily access religious services at St. Peter's Basilica throughout the day. The Vatican's efforts to improve the visitor experience and cater to the faithful reflect its commitment to promoting spirituality and religious devotion.

