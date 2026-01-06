Sudan Drone Attack Kills 11 Christians Traveling to Christmas Service

Photo credit: Unsplash/ Samuel Martins

A drone attack attributed to the Sudanese Armed Forces on Christmas Day left at least 11 Christians dead as they traveled to attend holiday services in Sudan’s South Kordofan state, local sources reported.

An area Christian lawyer said the victims were among a group walking toward the Episcopal Church of Sudan in the Julud area, also known as Biyam Jald, when the strike occurred. At least 18 others were seriously injured in the attack, which took place on Christmas morning.

“The church [building] was not hit, but a congregation who were marching in procession towards the church were targeted,” the attorney told Morning Star News, requesting anonymity.

The Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-North, along with the Foundation Alliance, reported that the strike killed 12 civilians and wounded 19 others in the SPLM-North–controlled area, according to the Sudan Tribune.

“The drone targeted civilians who were celebrating Christmas,” the SPLM said in a statement.

The Christmas Day strike followed a series of similar incidents in South Kordofan. On Nov. 29, an SAF drone reportedly hit a medical clinic in the Kumi area, killing 12 people and injuring 19 more, including women and children. Days later, on Dec. 5, another drone strike struck Ghadeer locality in Kalogi, killing more than 10 children between the ages of 5 and 7 inside a kindergarten, according to UNICEF.

Violence has escalated across Sudan since civil war erupted in April 2023 between the SAF and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces. According to the Open Doors 2025 World Watch List, attacks on Christians — including killings, sexual violence, and the destruction of homes, churches, and businesses — have increased amid the chaos.

“Christians of all backgrounds are trapped in the chaos, unable to flee. Churches are shelled, looted and occupied by the warring parties,” the report stated.

Both sides in the conflict have been accused of targeting displaced Christians, often alleging that they support rival factions. Sudan’s population is overwhelmingly Muslim, with Christians making up roughly 2.3%, according to Joshua Project.

The ongoing war, which began after a breakdown in power-sharing following a 2021 military coup, has devastated civilian life nationwide. Tens of thousands have been killed and more than 12 million people displaced within and beyond Sudan’s borders, according to the UN Human Rights Office.

In Open Doors’ latest rankings, Sudan placed fifth among the world’s most dangerous countries for Christians, reflecting the worsening security and humanitarian situation facing religious minorities amid the conflict.