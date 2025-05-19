Mel Gibson’s ‘The Resurrection of the Christ’ Set to Proceed with Lionsgate Partnership

“The Resurrection of the Christ,” the follow-up to “The Passion of the Christ,” | Screenshot: YouTube/ Ciné Burst

Lionsgate has been chosen as the studio partner for “The Resurrection of the Christ,” the highly anticipated sequel to “The Passion of the Christ,” directed by Mel Gibson.

The film will be produced under Gibson and Bruce Davey’s Icon Productions banner, continuing Gibson’s long-standing partnership with Lionsgate, which previously distributed his Oscar-nominated film “Hacksaw Ridge” and the Mark Wahlberg thriller “Flight Risk.”

“For many, many people across the globe, ‘The Resurrection of the Christ’ is the most anticipated theatrical event in a generation. It is also an awe-inspiring and spectacularly epic theatrical film that is going to leave moviegoers worldwide breathless,” said Adam Fogelson, chair of Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, in a press release. “Mel is one of the greatest directors of our time, and this project is both deeply personal to him and the perfect showcase for his talents as a filmmaker.”

Gibson expressed admiration for Lionsgate’s filmmaking approach and confidence in their ability to bring the project to theaters. “Lionsgate’s brave, innovative spirit and nimble, can-do attitude have inspired me for a long time, and I couldn’t think of a more perfect distributor for ‘The Resurrection of the Christ,’” he added in a statement.

“I’ve enjoyed working with Adam and the team several times over recent years. I know the clever ingenuity, passion, and ambition the entire team commits to their projects and I’m confident they will bring everything they can to the release of this movie.”

The production is reportedly set to begin filming in August at Rome’s Cinecittà Studios, the same lot where the original 2004 film was shot. Additional filming will take place in the Italian town of Matera, along with several other historic locations, including Ginosa, Gravina Laterza, and Altamura.

Jim Caviezel is confirmed to reprise his role as Jesus, alongside Maia Morgenstern as Mary and Francesco De Vito as Peter.

‘The Passion of the Christ,’ released in 2004, was a massive box office success, earning $370 million domestically and over $610 million worldwide on a $30 million budget. It held the record as the highest-grossing R-rated film of all time in North America until last year.