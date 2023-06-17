Thief Caught on Camera Stealing Pride Flags from Katy's First Christian Church

Pixabay/Filmbetrachter

In a bold act of theft, a thief was caught on camera stealing pride flags from The First Christian Church in Katy during broad daylight. The incident sparked tensions in the community and prompted Rev. Heather Tolleson to speak out about the recurring issue.

The surveillance footage in the church shows a black Chevrolet Silverado entering the parking lot. A report from Click 2 Houston stated that a black-clad man exits the truck, cuts down the pride flags, and accumulates several before driving away in the car. Reverend Tolleson voiced her concerns: "There are tensions in the community, and people want to express their discontent with what we are doing, who we are, and who we portray." As mentioned, it is not the first time the church has been the target of an attack.

According to a report from Khou, the First Christian Church, located near Katy's Morton Ranch Road, has always supported the LGBTQ+ community, especially during Pride month. Reverend Tolleson emphasized, "There is always a splash of color on the street." We always fly a pride banner; the rainbow flag will always fly in front." However, the unwavering support of the church has made it a frequent target. Reverend Tolleson disclosed that 16 pride flags had been taken in the past ten days alone, and at least 40 flags have been stolen in the past ten months. The most recent incident occurred at 10:41 a.m., as captured by surveillance cameras.

Reverend Tollesono explained that the flag is a sign and symbol of love and hope. It's not about changing who you are; instead, it's about celebrating who you are and providing an opportunity for everyone to be who they are at all times. Fear is something that the church and the community that it serves have not given in to. It originated from the demonstrations during a drag bingo night in September last year.

The rainbow flag, now an international symbol of LGBTQ pride, has a rich history that dates back to 1978. Designed by artist Gilbert Baker, the flag was inspired by a suggestion from Harvey Milk, an openly gay elected official. Baker saw flags as powerful symbols of pride and wanted to represent the gay community visually. The flag initially featured eight colors, each with its meaning, but was later simplified to six stripes due to production issues. As per Britannica, the current six-striped flag, with red, orange, yellow, green, blue, and violet stripes, represents the diversity and unity of the LGBTQ community.

On June 25, 1978, the first rainbow flags were flown during the San Francisco Gay Freedom Day parade. Baker and a team of volunteers handcrafted the flags, and their popularity grew rapidly. Over time, the rainbow flag became widely recognized as a symbol of LGBTQ pride. In 1994, Baker created a mile-long version of the flag to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the Stonewall riots, further solidifying its status as the symbol of LGBTQ pride.

Today, the rainbow flag is displayed prominently during LGBTQ Pride Month and at LGBTQ events worldwide. It serves as a beacon of hope, celebrating the progress made in LGBTQ rights and providing a source of strength during challenging times. The rainbow flag inspires and unites the LGBTQ community, symbolizing visibility, authenticity, and the collective pursuit of equality and acceptance.

