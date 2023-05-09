Pride Flag Vandalized Outside Federal Hill Church, Community Reacts

Unsplash/Sophie Emeny

A Baltimore church discovered one of its LGBTQ+ Pride flags torn outside the congregation on Sunday. Light Street Presbyterian Church in Federal Hill has been an LGBTQ-affirming church since 1996.

Baltimore Church's LGBTQ+ Pride Flag Torn, Police Investigate Incident as Hate Crime

According to the report of CBS News, following reports that a man attempted to rip a pride flag from the Light Street Presbyterian Church in Federal Hill, Baltimore, police are looking into whether a hate crime has occurred. Around 4 p.m., police were sent to the area on Monday to look into the property damage.

Police say a witness saw an unidentified individual attempt to remove the pride flag by climbing the church's external wall and hanging from it. The flag was torn in half but still hung from the church in a picture taken during the incident.

Authorities have acknowledged that they are looking for a suspect in relation to the incident right now and that this event brings to light the persistent difficulties LGBTQ+ people and their allies have in keeping safe spaces in their communities.

According to WMAR 2 ABC News, the church's pastor, Tim Hughes Williams, expressed sorrow at the occurrence and noted that the congregation was located in a community and city that was generally encouraging. Hughes said they were ready for this time because they are a very visible LGBTQ-affirming congregation.

Hughes went on to say that many people find refuge in churches and that, for certain people, churches are the safest locations. He emphasized that the flags serve as a reminder of the purpose behind their display, as do the reactions they elicit. Hughes said he felt as though the incident had violated this hallowed space.

Related Incidents Involving Attacking of LGBTQ+ Inclusive Churches

In a similar incident, Christianity Daily also shared a report involving the attacking of churches that are inclusive of the LGBTQ+ community. Despite recent difficulties, The Stratham Community Church, well-known for its longtime support of the LGBTQ+ community, remains unwavering in its commitment to inclusivity and love. The church has proudly flown a rainbow-colored flag to represent its commitment to accepting persons of all sexual orientations and gender identities for almost 20 years.

Since 2005, Pastor Westley Conn and his congregation have actively promoted inclusivity in public, fostering a friendly and welcoming atmosphere for everyone who enters the church. Since someone took down the pride flag in March, the neighborhood has had to deal with hardship. Unfazed, the church swiftly changed the flag, only to have it taken down once more in April.

Kristen Dussault, the office manager of the Stratham Community Church, replied to the incidents by restating the church's dedication to inclusivity and tolerance. She stated that the police had been notified about the incidents and committed to keep assisting the LGBTQ+ community.

The Startham community church is commited to continue giving their full support and love for everyone no matter what the sexual orientation that they have. The congregation's tenacity in the face of difficulty conveys a potent message of hope and harmony to the neighborhood it serves.

