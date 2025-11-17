Thousands of Students Commit to Christ at UniteUs Revival in Cincinnati

Student leaders put their arms around each other in prayer before the start of the UniteUs evangelistic outreach at Global Credit Union Arena on Oct. 21, 2025. | Photo credit: GCU via Christian Daily

Thousands of college students in Ohio made first-time commitments to Christ or rededicated their lives during a large-scale evangelistic outreach hosted by UniteUs near three major universities in Cincinnati.

The event, held Wednesday (Nov. 5) at the Heritage Bank Center near the Cincinnati Reds Stadium, drew an estimated 5,500 attendees from the University of Cincinnati, Xavier University, and Cincinnati State College.

Organizers reported numerous conversions, renewed faith commitments, and even spontaneous water baptisms taking place outside the arena.

Tonya Prewett, founder and organizer of UniteUs, praised the turnout on social media as evidence of divine movement among young people. “What we witnessed at the University of Cincinnati tonight was just a glimpse of what heaven will be like,” she wrote on Instagram.

UniteUs began in September 2023 as a student-led evangelistic movement at Auburn University’s Neville Arena, with the mission of “lifting the name of Jesus.” Since then, the ministry has expanded rapidly, reaching campuses across the United States.

According to the Christian Broadcasting Network, more than 2,000 attendees from the Cincinnati event have since connected with local churches and ministries.

Many students took part in spontaneous baptisms outside the venue, where portable pools were set up on the backs of pickup trucks and students baptized one another in celebration.

The Cincinnati outreach followed a similar UniteUs event held on Oct. 21 at Grand Canyon University in Phoenix, where around 7,000 students gathered at the Global Credit Union Arena.

That event resulted in 4,300 rededications to Christ, 58 new commitments, and 251 baptisms, with more than 2,600 students expressing interest in joining campus ministries and 622 seeking local church connections.