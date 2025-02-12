Tim Allen Delves into Scriptures: “What a Treasure” After Finishing Old Testament

(On the left) Actor Tim Allen appears on Jimmy Kimmel Live in January 2025. | Photo Credit: Tim Allen's Facebook Page

Famous actor Tim Allen recently revealed that he has completed reading the Old Testament and has started the New Testament, describing the experience as a “treasure.”

In a Saturday post on X, previously known as Twitter, the "Toy Story" star shared, “After nearly a year, I have finished the entire Old Testament and the experience of re-reading, dedicated focus and no drifting has made this a humbling overwhelming experience. What a treasure. Three days into the New Testament.”

In an earlier post from October, Allen updated his followers on his Bible reading journey. He wrote, “Continuing my reading of the complete Bible. Finished a rather intense Ezekiel now on to Daniel. The challenge in reading this Book is how I translate words that the Eternal expresses to the temporary. I need a Snickers.”

Back in August, Allen mentioned that he was close to finishing the Old Testament in the Jerusalem Bible, a Roman Catholic translation. He remarked, “Never took the time in all my years to ever read and really read the Bible. Currently almost through the Jerusalem Bible Old Testament and almost done with the Prophets. Next up to New Testament. So far, amazing and not at all what I was expecting.”

Allen, who is currently starring in the sitcom “Shifting Gears,” has spoken in interviews about his belief in God and his increasing appreciation for Christianity, despite his skepticism regarding organized religion.

He explained his journey of faith, mentioning an interview with Elizabeth Vargas of ABC’s “20/20” in 2011, during which he began to question God and faith after his father was killed by a drunk driver when Allen was just 11. His own arrest for drug trafficking in 1978 and subsequent two-year prison sentence prompted a change in his outlook, leading him to view God as "The Builder."

He said, “I always do ask … The Builder, ‘What did You want me to do?’ And I do ask it, but you’ve got to be prepared for the answer.”

In 2022, Allen discussed incorporating Christianity into his “Santa Clauses” series on Disney+, stating, “It originally had a lot of otherworldly characters and ghosts and goblins. I said no, this is Christ-mas. It’s Christ-mas. It literally is a religious holiday. We don’t have to blow trumpets, but I do want you to acknowledge it. That’s what this is about. If you want to get into Santa Claus, you’re going to have to go back to history, and it’s all about religion.”

Allen's previous show, “Last Man Standing,” also showcased religious and conservative values, with his character openly discussing faith in several episodes. Following the show's cancellation by ABC, former Governor of Arkansas Mike Huckabee publicly suggested that a “liberal social agenda” may have influenced this decision.

He noted that “there’s a lot of grumbling in conservative circles about ABC canceling Tim Allen’s sitcom, ‘Last Man Standing.’ That’s understandable: it’s just about the only show in prime time that presents a conservative point of view without attacking it and makes fun of PC liberals.”