Trinity Christian College to Close After 2025–26, Citing Financial Shortfalls

Trinity Christian College in Palos Heights, Ill. | Photo credit: Trinity Christian College

Trinity Christian College, a private liberal arts institution in Palos Heights, Illinois, will shut down after the 2025–26 school year because of financial strains.

Located on a 100-plus-acre campus about 20 miles southwest of Chicago, the 66-year-old college enrolls just under 1,000 students.

The closure became public Tuesday via a joint website announcement from Board Chair Ken Dryfhout and Acting President Jeanine Mozie.

“After a period of intense deliberation and prayerful discernment the board of trustees has voted to close Trinity Christian College at the end of this academic year. The class of 2026 will be our last class to graduate from Trinity and we will cease academic operations after the 2025-2026 academic year,” Dryfhout stated.

Mozie said leadership now aims to help as many students as possible finish by spring 2026 while arranging transfers for those who will need more time.

“Students who are not eligible to graduate this spring can complete their academic year at Trinity then transfer to another school. Trinity has secured teach-out agreements with three highly regarded local and regional institutions, that offer similar academics, out-of-pocket cost, and mission,” she said.

"These institutions will accept all your credits from Trinity and keep you on a similar timetable for graduation. We are arranging transfer agreements with other institutions as well to give students as many options as possible."

Founded in 1959, Trinity offers more than 70 academic programs and lists annual tuition at just over $20,000.

The college previously pursued cuts in December 2023, when then-President Aaron Kuecker reduced six to eight of 65 faculty positions and 10 of 150 staff roles, The Chicago Tribune reported, moves he said were intended to balance the budget and lessen student debt.