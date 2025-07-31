Trump Admin Announces Policy to Safeguard Religious Freedom for Federal Workers

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Chris Hardy

The U.S. Office of Personnel Management (OPM), led by Director Scott Kupor, issued a memo this week instructing the heads of federal departments and agencies to permit employees' religious expression in the workplace.

According to the July 28 memo titled “Protecting Religious Expression in the Federal Workplace,” federal employees have the right to display religious items at their workstations, participate in individual or group prayer during non-duty hours, discuss their religious beliefs, and try to persuade colleagues in a polite discussion without being harassment.

Employees are also permitted to invite coworkers to religious services and openly express their faith, even in roles that involve public interaction, such as a national park ranger engaging with tour groups.

The memo directed agencies to accommodate religious expression as much as possible unless it causes an “undue hardship” on operational functions, clarifying that personal dislikes from coworkers are not considered such hardship.

Agencies were advised to review and update their internal policies to ensure they align with these directives, to prevent disciplinary actions against employees for religious expression that is not harassing, and to support supervisors’ rights to engage in religious discussions.

Citing Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, the memo explains that “religion” encompasses “all aspects of religious observance and practice as well as belief.”

“However, Title VII does not cover all beliefs. For example, social, political, or economic philosophies, and mere personal preferences, are not ‘religious’ beliefs within the meaning of the statute,” the memo states.

Kupor stressed in a public statement that the guidance aims to protect the religious liberties of all federal employees.

“Federal employees should never have to choose between their faith and their career,” Kupor said. “This guidance ensures the federal workplace is not just compliant with the law but welcoming to Americans of all faiths. Under President Trump’s leadership, we are restoring constitutional freedoms and making government a place where people of faith are respected, not sidelined.”

This memo follows a week after another OPM directive promoted strong accommodations for religious liberty, including options such as telework and flexible scheduling for religious reasons.

The issuance of these memos by OPM occurs amid the Trump administration’s efforts to “eradicate anti-Christian bias” within federal agencies. This initiative includes a February executive order creating a task force within the Department of Justice dedicated to this cause, as well as a May executive order to establish a presidential commission focused on religious liberty.