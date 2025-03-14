Trump’s Immigration Policies Cut Darién Gap Migration by 99%

The Darién Gap at the Colombia–Panama border | Photo Credit: Wikimedia/ Milenioscuro

Migration attempts through the Darién Gap, a perilous jungle route between Colombia and Panama, have plummeted by 99%, a noteworthy decline.

According to Migración Panama, the country’s immigration and naturalization service, only 408 migrants crossed the Darién Gap into Panama in February, the lowest number since November 2020, when 365 migrants made the journey during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In contrast, January saw 2,229 migrants traversing the Darién Gap. For 2023, Migración Panama reported a total of 520,085 instances of irregular traffic through the region, while in 2024, that number dropped to 302,203.

The Darién Gap is notorious for its treacherous conditions, including dangerous wildlife, harsh terrain, and violent criminal gangs that pose significant risks to migrants, including violence and sexual assault.

Bloomberg reported that the decline in migration through the Darién Gap follows measures taken by Panama President José Raúl Mulino's administration, which closed several jungle paths and enhanced security patrols starting in September.

This trend is mirrored by a significant decrease in traffic at the U.S. southern border.

In February 2025, there were only 11,709 encounters between immigration law enforcement and illegal immigrants seeking entry into the country, representing the lowest figure in three years, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection data. In comparison, there were 61,465 encounters in January and 96,035 in December 2024, the final month of the Biden administration.

President Trump has pledged to intensify efforts against illegal immigration and strengthen border security, which includes increasing deportations.

Senior officials from the Department of Homeland Security and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement disclosed during a press call that ICE has arrested over 32,000 illegal migrants in the U.S. within the first 50 days of Trump’s second term.

According to Lyons, of those arrested since January 20, 14,111 were convicted criminals, 9,980 had pending criminal charges, 1,155 were suspected gang members, and another 8,718 faced other immigration violations.