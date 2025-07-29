U.S. Churches Targeted by Vandalism and Arson Attacks in Early 2025

On May 3, 2022, the entrance of Sacred Heart of Mary Church in Boulder County, Colorado, was defaced with spray-painted graffiti supporting abortion rights. | Screenshot: YouTube/ CBS Colorado

A series of church vandalism and arson attacks that began in 2020 during the George Floyd protests and continued after the Roe v. Wade repeal in 2022, has persisted into 2025. Below are reports of acts of vandalism directed at U.S. churches during the first half of 2025, as documented by The Christian Post.

On March 15, St. Patrick Catholic Church in Wichita, Kansas, announced that its church had been vandalized. The Kansas Catholic Conference, which shared pictures of the damage show a broken statue and window panes.the vandalism, added that the link to a “satanic website was scrawled on a wall.” A male suspect from Saline County was charged with burglary, criminal damage to property, and criminal desecration.

On March 18, the Friendship Missionary Baptist Church in Indianapolis, Indiana, and a church bus were defaced with the number 666 and a profane message seemingly reading “F— the Lord.” Two juveniles, a male and a female, were arrested in connection with the vandalism.

In April, the historic Clayborn Temple Church in Memphis, Tennessee, was severely damaged by arson. The Memphis Fire Department, in an update in May, reported that “the fire was intentionally set [in] the interior of the historic church,” and “a person of interest is being sought by investigators for their possible involvement in this fire.”

On May 1, Liberty Baptist Church in Lanexa, Virginia, announced that a church sign was heavily vandalized.” Photos show the words “Hail Satan” on one side of the church’s digital sign, and “Lucifer” along with an anarchist symbol on the other. Outside the property, the anarchist symbol and a marker documenting the church’s history were also drawn.

The chapel at St. Teresa of Calcutta Church in Mahanoy City, Pennsylvania, was targeted by a vandal with an explosive device on May 6. The device, placed near the altar, ignited and caused damage to the altar area. Kyle Kuczynski was arrested and charged with arson and related offenses.

On July 21, St. Elizabeth of Hungary Church in Pleasant Hills, Pennsylvania, shared images of vandalism, including spray-painted graffiti of a Star of David on a statue of the Virgin Mary, the number 666 on a door, and the phrase “F— the Pagan Vatican” on an exterior wall. Bishop Mark Eckman of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh announced that the FBI was leading an investigation into the incident.