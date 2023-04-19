US Evangelicals Embrace Trump as Modern-Day Messiah: Unraveling the Connection

Flickr/Gage Skidmore

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Republican, recently voiced her worries about the arrest of former US President Donald Trump in New York City. Greene compared the current scenario in New York City and the many people arrested and persecuted throughout history by radical, corrupt administrations. He said this about the persecution of Jesus by the Roman authority.

The public's response to the statement has been conflicted. However, many Americans have stepped forward to support Greene's thoughts. Episcopal Bishop Reginald T. Jackson, who supervises over 500 churches in Greene's native state of Georgia, slammed the connection as "blasphemous and disgusting."

Trump's Cultic Figure and the Rise of Christian Art

The growing amount of Christian art surrounding the cult figure of Donald Trump is eerily similar to the Islamic martyrology studied in Iran four decades ago. According to Middle East Eye, dismissing this development as mere hype or the result of white supremacy would be oversimplified since it would ignore the genuine hurt, pain, and feeling of loss felt by many white, Christian, and conservative Americans.

White supremacy, paired with racism, are the things that are to be an alarm on Trump's cult, and it would be unfair to pin all of this emotional Christian support on these two issues. Many people have turned over to Trump to seek comfort in times of financial and emotional hardships, as well as their outlook on how the community should look.

The community who identifies themselves as white, Christians, and conservatives believe that those people of color, non-Christians, radical liberals, and the left are threatening their way of life. Understanding and resolving these underlying concerns will be vital to comprehending the complicated convergence of religion, culture, and politics in contemporary America. As a result, they rally around Trump in an effort to "get their country back."

Unbreakable Bond Between Evangelicals and Trump: A Historical Perspective

According to Associated Press News, former US President Donald Trump has emerged as an odd choice to represent Christ and Christianity. A historian at Messiah University in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, John Fea studied the role of evangelical Christianity in American history, and he attributes this development to Christian nationalism.

Christian nationalism is a movement that combines traditional Christian themes and imagery with conservative candidates like Trump. Fea explains that followers of this movement perceive Trump as a political savior who will restore America. Fea suggests that people perceive the situation as spiritual warfare, with Trump being considered an ally of the angels.

According to The Guardian, white evangelicals' steadfast support for former US President Donald Trump, despite claims and their resistance to some policies, has a long history. For perspective, see "Jesus and John Wayne: How White Evangelicals Corrupted a Faith and Fractured a Nation," by Calvin University history professor Kristin Kobes Du Mez.

Conservative evangelicals rose to power in the 1950s and the early years of the Cold War because they shared most of the nation's views on "traditional" families and cultural practices. Some of the world-changing movements occurred in the 1960s, which is believed to be one of the transformative decades in human history. One of these movements, the anti-war, feminist, and civil rights movements, was at the vanguard of this transition.

Evangelicals opted to "double down" on their Christian conservatism rather than adjust to these developments. Du Mez said this choice encouraged an adversarial attitude toward fellow Americans, with evangelicals feeling a special duty to uphold America, its greatness, and traditional morals as a faithful remnant. For years, this resentment has motivated evangelicalism and given rise to its seemingly unshakable link with Trump.

