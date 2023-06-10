Vatican Updates: Pope Maintains Active Role, Works from Armchair During Recovery from Abdominal Surgery

Unsplash/Fabio Fistarol

Pope Francis is steadily healing from his recent operation, the Vatican announced in a formal statement. The pontiff underwent surgery to remove scar tissue from his colon and to fix an intestinal hernia. According to the Vatican's spokesman, Matteo Bruni, the Pope had a comfortable night and he was already able to sit on an armchair and has been able to work on Friday.

The Pope's Health in Stable Condition

According to the article shared in ABC News, the Pope looked through the newspapers after his breakfast and then caught up on the day's happenings. According to the medical professionals that was handling, the patient's condition is gradually getting better. Pope Francis committed the afternoon to work and prayer, exemplifying his dedication to his duties. He received Holy Communion later that evening, a sign of success in his recuperation. The Pope's intravenous drip has been stopped, which is notable and suggests that his condition is stable.

The Pope thanked everyone for their letters, especially the ill kids who gave him sweet drawings, according to the Vatican. During his recuperation, these words unquestionably give comfort and encouragement.

The 86-year-old Pope underwent his second major stomach surgery in only two years on Wednesday after being hospitalized at the Gemelli hospital. He had an operation to have a section of his colon removed in 2021. His recent operation was successful in treating adhesions and internal scar tissue that had been partially obstructing his bowel. In addition, doctors strengthened his abdominal wall with prosthetic mesh to treat a hernia that had developed close to a previous surgery scar.

Pope Francis has written to the faithful in his first communication since having abdominal surgery, asking them to keep him in their prayers. The Pope has revelaed and epressed his sincere gratitude for the prayers and encouraging words he has received recently.

According to another source, CNN said that the Pope gave a great welcoming of the outpouring prayers and concern from people around the world in a tweet on Friday, stating, "I sincerely appreciate the prayers and numerous expressions of closeness and affection received in the past few days."

In his letter, the Pope emphasized the importance of prayer and expressed his sorrow for those who are suffering. He said he was praying for everyone, especially those going through difficult times. This reaffirmed his commitment to compassion and his status as a spiritual authority, showing his support for individuals who are struggling. Additionally, Pope Francis beseeched the faithful to keep praying for him. He said, "I ask you to keep me in your prayers," recognizing the value of group prayer and the support he had from the entire world.

The Doctor of the Pope Released a Statement

During a press conference, Dr. Sergio Alfieri, the director of abdominal and endocrine sciences at Gemelli Hospital, reported on the Pope's condition. According to the story in Fox News, he mentioned that the Pope woke up in good spirits and even shared a joke, quoting him as saying, "When will we do the third one?" The doctors performed a procedure to remove adhesions, which are internal scars causing a partial blockage in the intestine.

Dr. Alfieri also disclosed that apart from the 2021 colon surgery, Pope Francis had previously undergone abdominal surgeries in Argentina before 2013, resulting in scarring. Considering the Pope's age and a recent bout of bronchitis, Dr. Alfieri emphasized the importance of taking all necessary precautions in determining the timing of the hospital stay.

