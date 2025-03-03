White House Easter Egg Roll Returns as Melania Trump Announces Date

On April 22, 2019, President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump welcome guests from the Blue Room balcony of the White House during the 141st Easter Egg Roll. | Photo Credit: White House/ Andrea Hanks

Melania Trump has announced that the first White House Easter Egg Roll of President Trump’s second term is set to take place on April 21.

The first lady will host the Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn, where families with children aged 13 and younger can acquire free tickets through an online lottery. The lottery will open on Tuesday and will close on March 10, with winners announced on March 18.

The festive event will feature live entertainment, storytelling, arts and crafts, appearances by costumed characters, as well as the traditional Easter Egg Roll and Hunt.

Melania Trump previously hosted the Easter Egg Roll during President Trump’s first term. The event was not held in 2020 or the following year due to public health concerns amid the COVID-19 pandemic and ongoing lockdowns.

The egg, in Christian belief, symbolizes new life and resurrection, marking Jesus Christ’s triumph over death and sin. The White House Easter Egg Roll continues to serve as a public event that brings communities together for outdoor fun.

Last year, President Biden stated in his proclamation, “On Transgender Day of Visibility, we honor the extraordinary courage and contributions of transgender Americans and reaffirm our Nation’s commitment to forming a more perfect Union — where all people are created equal and treated equally throughout their lives.”

However, Biden’s decision to emphasize transgenderism on such a significant day in the Christian calendar faced backlash from Christian leaders and conservative politicians, who deemed it offensive to Christians.

The Biden administration defended the proclamation, asserting that the two observances simply coincided on the same date and were not intended to conflict. Nonetheless, it was observed that Biden’s presidential acknowledgment of Easter was significantly shorter than his official declaration of the “Transgender Day of Visibility.”

At the time, the Trump campaign, represented by spokesperson Karoline Leavitt, heavily criticized Biden’s decision, stating, “We call on Joe Biden’s failing campaign and White House to issue an apology to the millions of Catholics and Christians across America who believe tomorrow is for one celebration only — the resurrection of Jesus Christ,” according to The Associated Press.