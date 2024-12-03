YouVersion Names Philippians 4:6 Most Popular Verse of 2024

YouVersion Bible App. | Photo Credit: Youtube/ YouVersion

The YouVersion Bible App announced that Philippians 4:6 is the most popular verse of 2024, with more user engagement than any other verse.

In a statement released on Monday, YouVersion noted that the verse “Do not be anxious about anything, but in every situation, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God” had seen “higher engagement than any other verse this year.”

YouVersion Founder and CEO Bobby Gruenewald suggested that the popularity of this verse reflects a collective response from people seeking God during uncertain times. He stated, “In many cases, our anxiety comes from holding onto worries that we aren't meant to carry.”

Gruenewald further expressed, “To me, this verse being sought out the most this year is an illustration that our community is seeking God in prayer and choosing to trust Him to carry their burdens — and we're seeing that supported in the data.”

The app reported a significant rise in interest in prayer, with engagement in its prayer features increasing by 46% in 2024 compared to 2023. These features allow users to share prayers with friends, engage in prayer sessions with others, and indicate when they have prayed for someone else. Additionally, the most commonly searched terms within the app for 2024 included “prayer” and “peace.”

Regarding regional engagement, YouVersion noted that daily Bible app usage saw the fastest growth in Central and Eastern Africa, with the continent also reporting the highest increase in daily usage of the Bible App for Kids. There has also been notable growth among users in Latin America, prompting plans to establish a regional hub in Mexico City, Mexico, to serve its Spanish-speaking community better.

Gruenewald remarked, “It's encouraging to see people throughout the YouVersion Community, in every region of the world, engage with the Bible at such high levels.” He added that these trends reflect commonalities experienced throughout the global Church, “in the struggles we face and in our need for God.”

YouVersion, launched by the multisite megachurch Life.Church in 2008, has reportedly been downloaded on approximately 875 million devices globally.

Last year, the app announced that Isaiah 41:10 was the most engaged verse of 2023. The verse reads, “So do not fear, for I am with you; do not be dismayed, for I am your God. I will strengthen you and help you; I will uphold you with my righteous right hand.” Isaiah 41:10 was previously recognized as the most popular verse in 2022, 2020, and 2018.