Matthew West released a new track that tackles a very hot issue: women's modesty.

Alongside an official music video, West dropped the "Modest is Hottest" on June 18, Faithwire reported. It's now available for streaming or for download, The Christian Beat revealed.

The singer shared that the song conveys his message for his children.

"This song is a light-hearted take on an age-old struggle. As a dad raising daughters, this song is my ridiculously silly way of reminding them that their appearance doesn't define them," he stated.

"While the world might focus on the outward appearance, the Lord looks at the heart. Regardless, they are beautiful inside and out! (Even in turtlenecks)," he added, echoing the passage in 1 Samuel 16:7.

The video features himself and his family, where West could be seen singing his reminder to his daughters about being modest. The lyrics say,

"Modest is hottest, the latest fashion trend

Is a little more Amish, a little less Kardashian

What the boys really love is a turtleneck and a sensible pair of slacks

Honey, modest is hottest, sincerely, your dad."

The singer's tour was canceled last year due to COVID. He said that the pandemic has reminded him of who is in control.

"I may not be in control of my circumstances, but there's still peace in me knowing who's in control," he declared.

This year, he resumed touring with his "Truth Be Told Tour." He visited Oklahoma in April, performing an acoustic concert.

About Matthew West

West is a multi-awarded musician. He is a recipient of many awards, including multiple ASCAP Christian Music Songwriter/Artist of the Year awards, American Music Award, Rich Mullins Impact Award, Billboard Music Award and K-LOVE Fan Award. In 2018, he was honored as the Dove Award Songwriter of the Year (Artist). Moreover, he was hailed as Billboard's Hot Christian Songwriter of the Year.

Additionally, the singer was nominated at the GRAMMY five times, as well as for the Primetime Emmy Award for Original Music and Lyrics.

West is also an author, writing five books, including "Give This Christmas Away," "The Story of Your Life," "Forgiveness," "Today is Day One" and "Hello, My Name Is."

He and his father, Pastor Joe, are founders of a non-profit group called popwe, an organization that offers equipping, support and counsel through ministries.

West was a high school baseball star but opted to take a music scholarship from Millikin University instead. He recorded some solo albums while in college and graduated in 1999.

He landed a job as a songwriter for hire and was credited in writing 130 songs. His clients include Rascall Flatts, Michael W. Smith, Scotty McCreery, Amy Grant, Danny Gokey, Mandisa and Casting Crowns.

Signed by the Universal South Records, the singer released "Happy" in 2003, which won a Dove award. He also released several albums, such as "History" in 2005, "Something to Say" in 2008, "The Story of Your Life" in 2010, "The Heart of Christmas" in 2011, "Into the Light" in 2012, "Live Forever" in 2015 and "All In" in 2017.

The musician launched his own music company, Story House Music, through which he released his latest album, "Brand New," in 2020.