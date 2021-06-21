Dr. Voddie Baucham Jr., a Christian theologian, characterizes Critical Race Theory as a "demonic ideology" and a "religion without grace" in his most recent work, "Fault Lines."

Baucham, who is based mainly in Zambia as dean of theology at African Christian University, brings a distinct viewpoint to the United States every time he returns to the country as an expat, noted Faithwire.

After much deliberation, he came to the conclusion that the social justice movement is based on a "demonic ideology" since its roots can be traced back to Karl Marx, Antonio Gramsci, and the neo-Marxist heirs of the Frankfurt School.

According to him, many Christians are enticed to support social justice since desiring justice and sympathizing with people who are oppressed has become second nature to them.

"So I think there's a sinister aspect to the religious nature of this movement... that has really led people astray," Baucham said in his interview with Daily Wire.

On a brighter note, Baucham said that people are starting to see these facts and provided some advice to those who are unsure of how to counteract this dramatic movement to the left of the political spectrum.

"You've got to be informed," he said. "And then secondly, when you're informed, be engaged. We have to engage, and we've got to refuse to be bullied. We've got to refuse to be silent on this."

More in his new book

According to Baucham, at the outset of his new book, "Fault Lines: The Social Justice Movement and Evangelicalism's Looming Catastrophe," it is important to define the words that so many people now use, and to do so in both a pessimistic and a positive manner.

This is helpful in ensuring that all parties on opposing sides of the CRT discussion are aware of the terms they are arguing about and are able to communicate effectively.

He also spoke out against the religious philosophies of prominent critical race theorist Ibram X. Kendi, who advocates for "liberation theology," which holds that Christians are tasked with "liberating society from the powers on earth that are oppressing humanity."

Similarly, Baucham contested the belief that white people are "incapable of righteous actions on race and only undo racism when it benefits them." But above all these, he is especially worried about the ways in which CRT is finding refuge in churches throughout the nation.

"This is a religious movement. It has all the trappings of a religion. It has its own cosmology, it has its own saints, it has its own liturgy, its own law. It has all of those elements. And a lot of those things are very subtle, which makes them rather attractive to religious people," he said.

After that, he expressed concern about Christians who are "run away from the only solution to racism," which is the Gospel, "in favor of the non-solution to racism."

"The Gospel is the answer and the solution," Baucham maintained.

Baucham then addressed the "false divide" between black and white people, describing it as a division that human beings created on their own.

According to him, in order to have a Gospel understanding of ethnicity, Christians should seek out the passages in the Bible that "speaks to it the most plainly," such as Ephesians 2 and Galatians 3-4.

Faithwire noted from the interview that however widely critical race theory continues to grow, even among Christians, Baucham remains optimistic about the survival of what he calls the capital-C Church, or the body of Christ, as described by the Bible.