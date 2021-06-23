The groups American Atheists and the Mississippi Humanist Association, as well as three non-religious residents of Mississippi came together on Tuesday to file a federal lawsuit against the state for its new license plates that displayed the phrase "In God We Trust." The lawsuit filed against the state's commissioner of revenue, Chris Graham, argues that the First Amendment rights of vehicle owners are being violated.

According to The Blaze, the atheists and humanists, together with the non-religious residents of Mississippi, claim that their rights are being trampled on by the state that is forcing them to use the plates on their personal vehicles. Since 2019, the standard license plates in the state show the phrase "In God We Trust."

The license plates are a requirement for operational vehicles but for those who do not agree with its messaging, they can opt for an alternative design for an additional fee. However, some specialized vehicles such as trailers and motorcycles do not allow this modification and will be issued the standard license plates with "In God We Trust" on them.

The coalition's goal with the lawsuit is to make Mississippi provide them with non-religious license plates without additional fees. Geoffrey T. Blackwell, litigation counsel at American Atheists, told WBTV, "Every minute they spend on the streets of Mississippi, atheists are forced to act as a billboard for the state's religious message. Some can avoid being a mouthpiece for the government by paying a penalty."

Plaintiff Jason Alan Griggs had similar sentiments, which was documented in the lawsuit. The lawsuit read, "Wherever I use my trailer, I am forced to profess a religious idea that I do not believe. Imagine a Christian having to drive around with 'In No God We Trust' or 'In Allah We Trust.'"

Derenda Hancock, a "radical atheist" plaintiff also suing Mississippi over car license plates, believes that the state must not violate her "right to be free from religion." In 2019, she reportedly told a tag agent, "I don't want Jesus riding on my car." Hancock had to pay an additional $32 for special "Mississippi Blues Trail" license plates in 2019 and 2020.

In a news release, the American Atheists, which is a group that ensures the complete separation of church and state, claimed that the messaging "In God We Trust" is "rooted in deep hostility toward atheists." But the inclusion of the phrase on license plates and money is not new. In fact, it has appeared on American coins since the 1860s and since then was made into a national motto to set the U.S. apart from the "godless" Soviets.

The messaging of "In God We Trust" was included in Mississippi car license plates because it represented the state's values, Republican Gov. Tate Reeves said during his campaign in 2019. It was chosen to be printed on the new state flag that replaced an older design that featured a Confederate battle symbol which today is rejected for its racist roots.

American Atheists President Nick Fish argued that while Gov. Reeves may believe that Mississippi is "some kind of Christians-only club," the atheists will stand for their First Amendment rights to reject religion. He declared, "Forcing atheist drivers to endorse a religious message they reject is antithetical to our values as Americans and unconstitutional, plain and simple."