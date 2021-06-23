Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said in a recent speech that he is ready to battle against leftism by donning the "full armor of God" and is rallying Christians and conservatives in America to do so as well.

As reported by The Blaze, at the weekend's Road to Majority Conference hosted by the Faith & Freedom Coalition, DeSantis said that he intends to lead the effort in taking a strong stance against "the left's schemes."

He warned, "It ain't going to be easy. You got to be strong. You got to put on the full armor of God. You got to take a stand, take a stand against the left's schemes, you got to stand your ground, you got to be firm, you will face flaming arrows, but take up the shield of faith and fight on."

This is just one of the highlights from his half-hour speech over the weekend, during which he reportedly received a standing ovation.

He emphasized that being appointed governor does not imply that he would "settle for merely being the controlled opposition to leftism." He asserts that he is not in need of another title and that his actions are in the interest of the state.

Other noteworthy points, as per the Daily Wire, include the state of Florida's response to the pandemic, his criticisms of what happened at the border after Biden reversed Trump-era policies, his opposition to woke corporations, and the transformation of the state's Supreme Court from being among the most liberal in the country to becoming among its more conservative counterparts.

"I can tell you if Florida had not done what we did [with the pandemic], many other states would not have followed, and we could still be in lockdown in this country right now," he argued. "So ultimately, Florida chose freedom over Fauci-ism and we are better off for it."

When it comes to the southern border, DeSantis argued that the policy reversal has led in an influx of "human trafficking, crime, and drugs pouring into (the) country."

He said that Florida would contribute to border security in response to the governors of Texas and Arizona urging other state governors to do the same.

"I'm thankful that the governors are stepping up. What does it say about an administration when the states have to step up and do the jobs that the federal government is supposed to be doing?" he said. "But nevertheless, this is where we are. And so we'll do what we can to be helpful."

When it comes to the welfare of the state, De Santis has said that he would not let Florida be controlled by woke companies. To do this, he proposes to promote public policy that "elevates the freedom of the individual over the freedom of the corporation."

"I'm for the average American and the average Floridian who's trying to fight back against big tech and make their voice heard," he declared.

One of the ways he thinks they can provide a better foundation in the future is to return American civics to the public education system and guarantee that it is not plagued with ideologies like Critical Race Theory.

At the end of his speech, he said, "So I look forward to joining with you in the battles to come. I can tell you that in the state of Florida, I'll be holding the line, I'll be standing my ground, I won't back down, and I have only begun to fight."