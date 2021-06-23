Conservative columnist Meghan McCain reportedly blasted "Devout Catholic" President Joe Biden for his pro-abortion stance since "abortion is a cardinal sin that can harm you."

The Blaze said McCain trended in Twitter after proclaiming "abortion is murder" and for criticizing Biden's funding for abortion in her program "The View." McCain said during the program that Biden's violation of Catholic teachings on abortion is "doing grave spiritual harm to himself."

"If you are a devout Catholic, as President Biden claims to be, abortion is a cardinal sin that can do deep spiritual harm to you, and President Biden had been supportive of the Hyde Amendment up until 2019 when he decided to run for president," McCain said during the program.

"It's ultimately up to the church, but he's walking a very fine line here, and ultimately, all of these issues are literally life and death for Catholics, for devout Christians," she added. "And he's going to have to ultimately talk to his Creator when the time comes as we all do, and reconcile his politics with his--with his personal faith, and I believe he's doing great spiritual harm to himself and harm to this country."

"I know the women on this show disagree with me, but as far as I'm concerned abortion is murder and that means the government-funded killing of the unborn," she stressed.

Trending for being the only pro-life woman in mainstream media. Groundbreaking. pic.twitter.com/f4pgMSRfjG — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) June 21, 2021

McCain, as per The Blaze, was reacting to news that the United States Conference of Catholic Bishop was coming out with a document on the worthiness of Catholic pro-abortion politicians from receiving Holy Communion that is said to be in direct rebuke to Biden.

During the program, McCain cited the case of New York Governor Andrew Cuomo that bishops expressed support of excommunicating for his pro-abortion laws to cite that the USCCB is not targetting Biden on the issue. She also highlighted Biden's changing positions on abortion and cited his renouncing the Hyde Amendment during his campaign but only to support it now that he is the president.

Human rights movement group Live Action was one who expressed gratitude and admiration for McCain in Twitter who they called "courageous" for "Standing for life." Live Action actually included a clip of her video in The View and quoted her in saying, "the government is funding the killing of the unborn."

McCain, who describes her self as a conservative rabble rouser, was bashed in social media alongside receiving support from pro-lifers for her comments. Despite her bashers, McCain actually finds her trending in social media as "groundbreaking." She says this is "for being the only pro-life woman in mainstream media."

"I do not care how much pressure or how uncool it makes me in media circles, I am ardently pro-life. I am proud to be and will always fight for the rights of the unborn. I wish the media would employ more than one woman on network tv instead of treating us like we're fringe freaks," McCain said in Twitter on Tuesday.

While Daily Caller Social News Reporter Mary Margaret Olohan pointed out on Monday that "the media only tolerates their own version of Catholicism." She posted in twitter screencaptures of mainstream media headlines to show her point.

The screencaps include headlines from NPR, CNN, The Washington Post, and The New York Times. The headlines were about the recently concluded USCCB Spring Assembly results and show how the mainstream media creates conflict between the Catholic Church, Biden, and other pro-abortion activists, which are all meant to capture reader's interests and create more news.

NPR's headline went, "After Debate On Biden's Abortion Views, Bishops Vote To Rethink Communion Rules;" CNN's was "Priest: The Big Question For Catholic Bishops Is Not Really About Joe Biden And Communion." While The New York Time's headline read, "In Rift With Biden, A Dramatic Show Of Force By A Conservative Catholic Movement," and The Washington Post's, "In Trying To Pressure Biden, The Catholic Bishops Forget The Lesson of JFK."

"Professor @ccpecknold (Pecknold) told me earlier this year: 'The greatest triumph over the Catholic Faith for the Liberal is not in burning Catholics at the stakes, but ensuring that they come to believe that their Catholicism is indistinguishable from liberal pieties,'" Olohan said.