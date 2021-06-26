The initial funding for a book that teaches abortion, the murder of unborn babies, to children was raised in less than two days.

Carly Manes, author of "What's an Abortion Anyway?" tweeted last month that they were able to complete the initial funding for the book in just 35 hours, Not the Bee reported.

"Our @kickstarter for "What's an Abortion, Anyway?" was fully funded in less than 35 hours!" she wrote.

We are sending a free copy to every @PPFA and @AbortionCare clinic in the US!



Order your own copy:https://t.co/RAAEGuLjPY#abortionishealthcare #ChildrensBooks pic.twitter.com/DMrRNeB4Ie — Carly Manes (she/her) (@carly_manes) May 12, 2021

The creators of the book were also planning to send a copy to all abortion clinics in United States.

In May, they were able to raise $10,000 for the book's initial fundraising goal and get another $10,000 several days after, allowing them to print 300 units that would be donated to libraries, essentially teaching more kids to support abortion at such a tender age.

In the website, the book is advertised as a resource for children on "abortion care."

"'What's an Abortion Anyway?' is a medically accurate, non-judgmental, and gender-inclusive resource for young folks about abortion care. In this book, you'll learn about what abortion is, some of the reasons people have abortions, and a few of the ways people might feel about abortions," the description says.

The news outlet noted that the book is all evil since it is "teaching children about murdering unborn children."

According to World Population Review, America has an abortion rate of 20.8 for every 1,000 women.

Since the adoption of the Roe v. Wade ruling in 1973, the American people had been in constant debate over the issue of abortion.

The Pew Research found that 59% of Americans believe that abortion should be legal while only 39% said otherwise.

What the pro-choice people failed to recognize are the dangers of this procedure.

According to the National Center for Biotechnology Information, abortion causes long-term health effects, including harm on future childbearing and pregnancy outcomes, risk of breast cancer, mental health disorders and even premature death.

Georgette Forney, co-founder of the Silent No More Awareness Campaign, a group that raises awareness about the spiritual, physical and emotional harm of abortion to women, testified before the House Energy and Commerce Health Subcommittee in February 2020.

In her 14-page testimony, Forney detailed the dangers of abortion and shared her opinion why the "Abortion on Demand Act" should be rejected. She said that the legislation only "furthers the lie that abortion is just like any other medical procedure," a "no big deal" and "a good solution to a difficult circumstance." But in reality, the procedure "erodes" the hearts of those who choose it.

She revealed that she underwent abortion at the age of 16 and even driving to the clinic made her feel "wrong." But she went on, thinking that since the procedure was legal, "it must be OK."

However, the guilt of aborting a "human being" continued to haunt her even after 19 years. She added that many other women who called their office also suffered the same.

She then shared testimonies of women who went through the "tragic decision" of seeking an abortion but would later regret it "deeply."

The abortion survivor urged the congress to create a law that would inform the harsh reality of this procedure.

"Instead of enshrining abortion into federal law, you should be considering laws that recognize the reality that abortion hurts women as well as their unborn children. We know it does and that's why so many women are now Silent No More," Forney declared.