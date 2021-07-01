Former United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo reportedly warned of a "very real" risk that another virus could leak from Communist China's Wuhan Institute of Virology.

Breitbart said Pompeo announced during an interview with Fox News on Wednesday that the Wuhan Laboratory has not ceased its operation and have not given any "indication they increased safety procedures" amidst allegations of the coronavirus leaking from them and the efforts the Communist Party gave to cover it up.

"This lab is still open, Dana. This lab is still operational. I've seen no indication that they've increased their safety procedures at this laboratory. The risk that something like this could happen again is very real, and we need to know if it came from that laboratory," Pompeo told Fox News Host Dana Perino during the interview.

Perino interviewed Pompeo in line with the Republicans holding a hearing in Congress on the origins of the coronavirus pandemic that the Democrats and Dr. Anthony Fauci are not attending.

During the interview, Pompeo said that despite the Democrats not participating in the hearing, the answers to the origins of the virus would still come out.

"I think we'll get those answers, but we have to be asking for them," Pompeo said.

The former Secretary of State also talked about the cover up done by the Chinese Communist Party on the source of the virus and expressed his confidence that people who were part of the laboratory and found what was happening there as "morally troubling" will eventually come out and speak the truth on it.

"I think we are going to see lots of folks ... come forward. I know the Chinese Communist Party has enormous control, but we've seen this before. There will be folks who were there who this was morally troubling to," he added.

"They watched the cover-up. They watched doctors die under strange circumstances. They saw journalists disappear. They saw these things that will bother them deeply. And I think the Chinese Communist Party won't be able to contain this cover-up forever."

As to how when this people will come out, Pompeo said nobody knows but someone will definitely tell the truth about it one day. He stressed that the important thing for Americans to do is to "understand what happened" by "actively working" for the answers and for the truth. He then raised the need for the Democrats to participate in the investigation on the issue for the realization of achieving those answers.

"It may take months. It could take years. I think we will get those answers, but we have to be asking for them. We have to be actively working for it. We need every American citizen to understand what happened, and we need both parties on Capitol Hill working to get this information for the American people and for the world," he said.

Subpar conditions

It's worth noting that according to a recent report from the MIT Technology Review, researchers at the Wuhan Institute of Virology were working on bat coronaviruses "under conditions that, according to [Rutgers University professor] Richard Ebright, matched 'the biosafety level of a U.S. dentist's office."

The report added that the Wuhan labs are only capable of handling "moderately hazardous pathogens that are already endemic in the area," and that researchers there only adhere to "relatively mild interventions," specifically instructing people to "close the door, wear eye protection, dispose of waste materials in an autoclave."

Will the truth ever come out?

Pompeo expressed during his conversation with Perino that he was dismayed President Biden's order to shut down the investigation they started under the Trump administration. He also expressed doubts on whether the Biden administration's investigation into COVID-19's origins will yield conclusive results.

Last month, Pompeo was outraged when the Biden administration downplayed the Wuhan laboratory leak theory. He was dismayed that American scientists denied the allegations on the virus' source knowing that they have "seen the same information as he did" back in 2020.

Pompeo, who is "convinced" on the wuhan lab leak theory, challenged the Chinese Communist Party because they would not give "a straight answer" on the matter nor would they even take the calls of the U.S. government on it. He stressed that there is a need to "get to the bottom of this" for it not to happen again.