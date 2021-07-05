Pastor Tim Stephens of the Fairview Baptist Church in Calgary, Alberta in Canada spent his first weekend with his family and church since he was arrested on June 14 over COVID restrictions in the province.

The Canadian pastor was taken by authorities two weeks ago after he defied the guidelines set by the Alberta Health Services, which prohibited him from conducting church services that did not comply with the province's COVID restrictions. He was arrested in his home, in front of his wife and children who were visibly distraught over being separated from their parent.

Now, Pastor Stephens feels nothing but gratitude for being released from prison following his arrest over COVID restrictions in Alberta. According to the Christian Post, the Canadian pastor expressed his gratitude saying, "I'm thankful that the restrictions are done and rescinded, including the court orders that go along with that."

Pastor Stephens also highlighted his gratitude to God, who he said "strengthened" him and his family throughout the whole ordeal. The Canadian pastor said, "Most of all, I'm thankful for God...that He's built His church, that He's sustained our church at Fairview Baptist Church."

Pastor Stephens added that through his experience of being jailed over COVID restrictions, "People have come to know the saving love of the Lord Jesus Christ. People have been strengthened in this country and around the world, and so, for these many reasons, I'm thankful."

According to Faithwire, the Canadian pastor was supposed to remain imprisoned at the Calgary Remand Centre until at least July 12. His release came early when the court order under which Pastor Stephens was arrested was rescinded on July 1. He also thanked the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms, which represents him in court.

Pastor Stephens isn't the only Canadian pastor to have been punished by the government for conducting church service in the midst of COVID restrictions. CTV News reported last week that a Canadian court has found two brothers from Calgary and an owner of a cafe in Alberta guilty of contempt of court. Pastor Artur Pawlowski and his brother Dawid Pawlowski, who lead the Fortress of ADullam Street Church and Christopher Scott who owns Whistlestop Café in Mirror, Alberta were all found guilty on Monday last week, awaiting sentencing in July.

Back in May, a court granted the Alberta Health Services to arrest and charge anyone who advertised gatherings that violated COVID restrictions in the province. Pastor Pawlowski claimed he and his brother were "political prisoners" while they were in custody.

In June, Pastor Pawlowski participated in the three-day long Healthcare & Freedom Conference "Rally to Reopen America" in Tampa, Florida, which was organized by Pastor Rodney Howard-Browne, PRNewswire reported. The Polish evangelist's appearance made for his first tour in the United States, which also had stops in Scottsdale, Arizona and California in Los Angeles.

"It is during the toughest of times that we need Jesus Christ the most," Pawlowski said. "Cowering to authoritarian government edicts and misguided law enforcement officers is the opposite of what God would want from us as Christians."