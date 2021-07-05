Former President Donald Trump encouraged thousands who gathered with him in Florida on Saturday in a campaign rally alongside the eve of the commemoration the 4th of July, saying "we will save America."

According to CBN News, thousands gathered in Sarasota, Florida to show support for Trump who has indicated his intentions to run for the presidential elections in 2024. He condemned President Joe Biden for his actions that do not value America's history and heroes, calling him "unpatriotic" in line with the celebration of the United States' independence on Sunday.

"Wow, that's a lot of people," Donald Trump reacts to his large crowd in Sarasota, Florida. pic.twitter.com/bEZ3GrmlvA — Newsmax (@newsmax) July 4, 2021

"I'm thrilled to be home in the great state of Florida with the thousands and thousands of proud American patriots, who stand strong for faith, and family, of God and country, and never forget free and fair elections and strong borders," Trump announced.

"The mission for all of us here tonight is to preserve the legacy of July 4, 1776, and to defend our liberty from the radical left movement that seeks to cancel this date, demolish our heritage, and destroy our beloved nation," he pointed out.

Trump criticized Biden for revoking the 1776 Commission two days after it has released its report on how to restore American founding values that will be taught in schools. Biden also deleted any trace of the 1776 Commission from the White House website as soon as he took office.

Thus, Trump criticized the cancel culture that intends to redo American history and to not only discredit its heroes but abolish them. He raised the need to teach "young people across America" on the founding fathers like George Washington, Abraham Lincoln, Thomas Jefferson; and other historical figures like Benjamin Franklin and John Hancock who "will forever be American heroes."

"Tomorrow we will celebrate 245 years of glorious American Independence: It will not be canceled, by the way," he declared.

"People want to take their names off buildings. Can you believe it? They took names of buildings like George Washington. And I told you this is where they're coming from. We're not going to let that happen. They will never be purged from history or canceled from our hearts," he stressed.

CBN News said Trump also condemned Biden for cancelling the annual fireworks in Mount Rushmore. As per Yahoo! News, the National Parks Service cancelled the fireworks due to pandemic restrictions. South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem filed a lawsuit against the National Parks Service but it was denied by the U.S. District Court for the District of South Dakota for "improper judicial activism."

Trump recalled that the past fireworks at Mount Rushmore as "so incredible" and "wonderful". He raised that the decision to cancel it was "so ridiculous" and "so sad."

Yahoo! News said Trump alleged Biden would probably want to cancel the founding fathers like President Thomas Jefferson from history because he wants to remove his monument in Jefferson Memorial and replace it with his or with "that of Al Sharpton."

"(Biden) is perhaps the most unpatriotic president in American history," he said.

Trump invited the crowd during the rally to join him in fighting against the cancel.culture and in saving the country by working towards victory in the 2022 mid-term elections.

"Together we will take back the House, take back the Senate and we will save America. There's only one way to save our nation," he urged. "We have to work for a victory in the mid-terms next year. We have to keep fighting like we are right now."

(Accompanying photo: DonaldTrump_TeamTrumpFBDP.jpg)