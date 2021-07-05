On Friday, actress Kirstie Alley took to Twitter to share some more of her views, calling on parents to "protect" their kids because society had begun normalizing pedophilia. Her tweets began with a comment saying that she was watching TV when she came to a realization that the American society had "gone too far."

"I feel sorry for our children. Their exposure to everything perverse on every kind of screen is mind boggling," Alley, who rose to fame as Rebecca Howe on the NBC sitcom "Cheers" in the late 1980's to early 1990's, wrote on Twitter, as reported by The Blaze. "And even more tragic, it's being hyped as 'normal.'"

Alley, who became a member of the Church of Scientology in 1979, lamented, "No other generation has had such easy access to the underbelly of humanity. SO many screens [and] chronic bombardment of images and concepts. Our current society would have been praising Caligula. Protect your children."

The 70 year old actress did not say what TV show she had been watching to spark such strong emotions in her, but she admitted that her heart was "heavy with the s--- that's being crammed down our kid's throats," adding that having a "moral code" is "not old fashioned" and is instead "simply guidelines for better survival."

"Explicit sexual 'education' and 'select' ideals being forced on kids is NOT better survival," the actress tweeted without citing which TV show she came across that showed such topics. She argued, "People are becoming so "open minded" that down the road they will support pediphilia as people 'just loving children.'"

People are becoming so “open minded” that down the road they will support pediphilia as people “just loving children”

You think I’m kidding. I’m not. It’s the direction this insanity is headed. You can “ok boomer” me all you want but this is where we will veer unless we change. — Kirstie Alley (@kirstiealley) July 2, 2021

Alley warned that the path that American society is taking is one that normalizes pedophilia "unless we change." The Washington Times reported that this is the exact path that the left is headed with "Drag Queen Story Hour," a non-profit campaign that showcases drag queens, in drag garb, telling stories to kids in various schools across America.

Kylee Zempel of The Federalist sounded the alarm in June as well, writing that "Pride activism involving children is the result of adults sexualizing them, fetishizing them, and exploiting them for political or social gain."

Kempel argued that children by nature are "shameless and imaginative" and "make dressing up in vibrant clothing and face paint adventurous and innocent." It only suddenly becomes labeled as "brave" and "inspirational" when parents and peers put context on such activity.

When parents do so, they "project their perverted sexual ethics on a generation of innocents who become casualties of the culture war" because these kids "don't think in terms of sexuality and gender expression." So technically skating around the binary blurred lines is just them being imaginative with play and expression, not with their sexual orientation at such a young age. It's the parents, the adults in the room who "markets" it as such, Kempel said.

Kempel warns of educational videos geared to children of five years of age who are spoken to about genitals, saying that "sexualized content for children" is used to create sexual curiosity in prepubescent minds because adults "[derive] pleasure from the resulting ideological stimulation of children - often against the will of their parents."