Maverick City Music's newly released album has topped iTunes and various Billboard charts.

The Gospel music group introduced its latest album, "Jubilee: Juneteenth Edition," in June. The release was a success as the album peaked at No. 1 on Apple iTunes and secured the top spots of four Billboard charts, including Top Christian Albums, Gospel Digital Song Sales, Top Gospel Albums and Gospel Streaming Songs, The Christian Beat reported.

The album features two sides, comprising the live Gospel songs on the A-side and Rap/R&B/Pop tracks on the B-side. It presents a number of guest musicians such as Ciara, Tamar Braxton, Rapsody, Jonathan McReynolds, Jekalyn Carr, Israel Houghton, Lecrae, among others.

Ciara expressed her delight to have sung on one of the tracks.

"I am a huge fan of Maverick City Music so it was an honor to be asked to be part of the song 'On and on'. We love praising and worshiping to their songs in our house with our kiddos. The mission for the song is to inspire, encourage, and spread the love so it was really special to be part of this project, especially in celebration of Juneteenth as the date became recognized as a national holiday," she said.

Lecrae said that the album articulates the celebration of freedom.

"All humanity should celebrate defeating the odds and upholding the truth that we are all made with infinite worth and deserve the freedom to be all we are called to be. This album is a soundtrack to that celebration," the artist stated.

Tamar Braxton was also grateful to be part of the project, saying that the lessons she has learned on her struggles made her feel "closer and connected to [her] ancestors and guides".

"Being a close child of God I understand that one of my responsibilities is to always give God the glory and praise that he is due FIRST....I'm always so glad to do so," Braxton further said.

Naomi Raine, Dante Bowe and Aaron Moses shared about the album in an interview with the American Songwriter.

Raine said that the songs in the album express their belief as part of a music group that speaks against the "injustice and nonsense" that are happening in America.

Bowe stated that the tracks, which tell about freedom and deliverance, are inspired by their "grandparents and [their] great grandparents."

Raine agreed with Bowe, adding that the songs aim to encourage every person, regardless of color, who feels hopeless.

Moses described the album as "real soul" and "real black."

"It's history, and it sounds ancestral," he also said.

The group's other album, "Old Church Basement," a collaborative creation with Elevation Worship which was dropped last April, also immersed successful. Containing 13 tracks, it has topped Billboard's Top Christian Albums and Top Gospel Albums charts just two weeks after its release.

Maverick City Music is set for its first tour in the fall, featuring Chandler Moore, Raine, Bowe, Joe L. Barnes, Lecrae and Moses. With 24 tour dates, the group will be visiting various cities across the country.