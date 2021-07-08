A new software from "like-minded' parents called Canopy will help families stay away from pornography, sexting, and nudity that has invaded online platforms and social networks.

The Christian Post reported that Canopy is a ground breaking technology from a Texas-based company that intends to protect the "innocence" of children and the "traditional family" from the consequences of sex trafficking prevalent online.

Canopy, much like its name, closes all the "doors" that online pornography and nudity may penetrate--including the "back door" or the deep/dark web--through the use of artificial intelligence, making it 99.7% accurate in its protection from unwanted content.

"We make it so that you can't circumvent the system; we've blocked all the doors," Canopy CEO Sean Clifford stressed during an interview with The Christian Post.

"Pornography is so much more graphic, addicting and darker today than it ever has been. This is an issue that impacts everyone," Clifford elaborated. "We have to start with offering a tool to people who want to quit so they can step away from pornography and have the space to heal their hearts and minds."

"With this service, we're hoping to provide a space for them to do the other work that is so necessary," he added.

Clifford pointed out that gone are the days that avoiding sources of explicit content online prevents one from experiencing it since now pornography has infiltrated social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter, and Reddit and mobile apps.

In addition, Clifford said that children would always be ahead in technology, among other things, yet parents won't always be there to guard them. Statistics show that "three times more adolescents have been exposed to pornography than their parents realize."

Canopy then addresses these concerns by focusing on prevention in addition to accountability. An interesting feature of the software is that it was devised with the aid of psychologists such that its artificial intelligence may be able to detect human behavior in the use of the apps installed alongside it in a device.

It does not fully block a software or app but censors it so that its use is safer for the user. It also does this real time so that photos and videos on nudity and pornography are really blocked from the user. See how the tech works in real-time below:

According to their website, Canopy is a project of a tech company from Israel named Netspark that is composed of "like-minded parents" who have converged "decades of experience in tech, media, and policy in the pursuit of a shared mission to pioneer new solutions" in support other parents through "the tools they need to create the right Internet experience for their families."

Canopy highlighted that it helps protect children from what is happening online based on statistics that the average age American children first see pornography is at 13. Statistics also show that 93% of American boys have already been exposed to pornography online before their 18th birthday.

Canopy has two versions, one for children and one for adults. The software is said to be already in use in 4,000 schools and installed in more than two million computers and gadgets.