Ezra Levant, the founder of Rebel News Canada, likened the destruction and burning of churches to a "Kristallnacht" which was initially a prelude to coordinated violence against the Jews by Nazis throughout Germany and Austria in the 1930s.

Levant expressed this concern during an interview with Tucker Carlson of Fox News on Wednesday.

"I'm reluctant to use the word 'Kristallnacht,' because we're not there yet," he remarked but added that "obviously, we are not that far gone yet. But what do you call it when literally dozens of churches are being systemically vandalized, torched?"

In the wake of the tracing of more than 1,100 unmarked graves of children found on the old sites of residential schools in Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and British Columbia, several Catholic and Anglican chapels were reportedly burnt to the ground.