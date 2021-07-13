Americans criticized the State Department for downplaying the reasons that drove Cuban protesters to the streets on Sunday.

According to The Western Journal, a number of politicians criticized the department after Assistant Secretary Julie Chung tweeted on Monday that the people of Cuba were holding demonstrations due to COVID concerns, ignoring the deeper issues that motivated the protests.

"Peaceful protests are growing in #Cuba as the Cuban people exercise their right to peaceful assembly to express concern about rising COVID cases/deaths & medicine shortages. We commend the numerous efforts of the Cuban people mobilizing donations to help neighbors in need," Chung wrote.

Sen. Marco Rubio called her tweet "ridiculous."

"People in #Cuba are protesting 62 years of socialism, lies, tyranny & misery not 'expressing concern about rising COVID cases/deaths.' Why is it so hard for [President Joe Biden] & the people in his administration to say that?" Rubio continued.

He added a video clip to the post, explaining that the demonstrations were not just about the government's response to the COVID problem but mainly due to the Cubans' call for freedom.

"These people are frustrated. They want to live in a normal country. ... This is about freedom," the senator further pointed out.

— Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) July 12, 2021



People in #Cuba are protesting 62 years of socialism, lies,tyranny & misery not “expressing concern about rising COVID cases/deaths”



Why is it so hard for @potus & the people in his administration to say that? #SOSCuba #PatriaYVida https://t.co/vLt8SCUXeK pic.twitter.com/gP0KapjvnQ — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) July 12, 2021

The Blaze also noted other critics of Chung's statement.

Alberto Miguel Fernandez, a former American diplomat, described her tweet as "dull, lifeless, dumb" adding that the people are not "calling for COVID shots or medicine" but freedom.

Moreover, Rep. Carlos Gimenez of Florida said that the current administration is "totally deranged" on Cuba's policy. He also echoed the criticisms, saying that the protests were not about "COVID vaccines" but were meant to oppose Cuba's "brutal communist regime, freeing political prisoners, and demanding free elections".

"If you can't make that distinction, you are very bad at your job," Gimenez further stated.

The Journal shared that the protests are supported by both the Republicans and Democrats. The far-left members of the latter party, however, opted to keep "quiet" on the issue. It also observed that the Biden administration was trying "to play coy" on the "root causes" of the demonstrations, after White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki responded to the criticisms on the assistant secretary's statement.

"The protests were just happening yesterday, we're still accessing what is motivating and, of course, and driving all of the individuals who came to the streets," Psaki said.

She went on to say that the protests "can cover a range of issues," noting the communist rule in Cuba.

But Joe Biden acknowledged that the demonstrations were triggered by the people's desire for freedom.

"The United States stands firmly with the people of Cuba as they assert their universal rights," Biden added, speaking to the reporters on Monday afternoon.

Some Republican senators also expressed their support on the protests, including Ted Cruz and Mitt Romney.

Cruz released a statement on his website Monday before Biden responded on the issue. He said that the Americans "stand squarely" with the Cubans and their fight for freedom, urging the Biden administration to "tell the world as much."

Romney tweeted that they (American people) "stand beside them with admiration and hope."