Republican lawmakers across America are pushing legislation to give unvaccinated citizens the same protections as those who are protected against discrimination based on their race, gender, and religion. Such legislation will prevent schools, businesses, and government entities from mandating COVID vaccines and vaccine passport initiatives.

According to WND, Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson and Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte have already banned discrimination based on vaccination status. Eight other states have implemented vaccine passport bans to protect those who refuse COVID vaccines. These states are Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Florida, Idaho, Montana, Oklahoma and South Dakota, mostly conservative and Republican states.

The Daily Mail reported that Montana and Arkansas has successfully made it "unlawful to discriminate on the basis of vaccination status," while New Jersey's Law Against Discrimination prohibits requiring a COVID vaccine "only in cases of disability, doctor guidance against the jab or 'sincere held religious beliefs.'"

The Montana bill protecting those who refuse COVID vaccines was signed on May 7 and was effective immediately. It ordered that "An individual may not be required to receive any vaccine whose use is allowed under an emergency use authorization or any vaccine undergoing safety trials."

In Arkansas, it is now illegal for "the state, a state agency or entity, a political subdivision of the state, or a state or local official" to "discriminate against or coerce" any person who refuses COVID vaccines.

These bills are very important now more than ever, especially when the Biden administration just launched a door-to-door campaign to urge more people to get inoculated with experimental vaccines.

The Biden administration fell short of its goal to reach herd immunity by Fourth of July. Now, they're banking on a door-to-door campaign to increase vaccination acceptance and decrease vaccination hesitancy. Lawrence Gostin, a law professor at Georgetown University explained to Axios that a "good vaccination campaign is making not getting vaccinated the harder choice, and getting vaccinated the easy choice. Right now it's the exact opposite - it's easier not to be vaccinated."

Lowell Pearson, a managing partner at Husch Blackwell, an organization that tracks laws protecting those who refuse COVID vaccines, explained, "When we think about the normal discrimination statutes...we have protected classes based on something that is sort of inherent to you, with religion maybe being the one that is a choice. But vaccination status you certainly can control."

Right now, health officials claim that U.S. counties with lower vaccination rates are seeing a rise in new COVID cases, CNBC reported. About 1,600 countries across 40 states, which are home to about 72 million people, have a vaccination rate of below 40%. Dr. Jay Butler, deputy director for infectious diseases at the CDC lamented that after weeks of being able to finally flatten the curve, the U.S. is seeing an increase in new COVID cases. Hospitalization rates are reportedly increasing as well.

White House coronavirus response coordinator Jeff Zients announced last week that COVID cases will continue to increase "among unvaccinated Americans and in communities with low vaccination rates, particularly given the spread of the more transmissible delta variant."

It's worth noting that these experimental COVID vaccines, found to contain toxins, have been linked to different side effects, including blood clots, heart inflammation, miscarriage, rare injuries, and thousands of deaths.

Those who don't want to be vaccinated or want to protect those who choose to refuse the jabs can sign a petition to end vaccine bullying. A copy of the petition, created by Scott Lively, can be downloaded here.