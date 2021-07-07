On Tuesday, President Joe Biden gave a speech on the United States' COVID response and vaccination program, giving an update on the country's "wartime effort" to get up to 300 million COVID shots out in 150 days.

The Democratic leader said he was confident that they would be able to reach the 160 mark this week. He also shared how the government plans to do this: by knocking on the doors of their homes and pressuring people to get inoculated with experimental vaccines for COVID.

"Now we need to go to community by community, neighborhood by neighborhood, and oftentimes, door to door - literally knocking on doors - to get help to the remaining people protected from the virus," President Biden said during the speech. He added that the government is shifting from mass vaccination sites into the "community, close to home, conveniently at a location you're already familiar with."

Biden is targeting up to 42,000 local pharmacies to encourage people to get the experimental vaccines for COVID, as well as other doctor's offices, work sites, and other facilities. Breitbart reported that on Tuesday, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki used similar language, saying that "We will be going door-to-door to Americans who have not been vaccinated."

The Biden administration is now specifically targeting those who are "vaccine hesitant" through a new door-to-door campaign "to get remaining Americans vaccinated by ensuring they have the information they need about both how safe and accessible the vaccine is," Psaki said as reported by WND.

The main reason for this, according to NPR, is the new "delta" variant which has grown to be the dominant variant in the U.S. today. It now accounts for more than 51% of the COVID cases in the U.S., according to updated estimates from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Some doctors are in opposition, though. Dr. Peter McCullough told Fox News' "The Ingraham Angle" that restrictions and lockdowns are "completely unnecessary" because the delta variant is "he mildest one we've seen so far" and that "it has a very low mortality, appears to be the most treatable strain that we've seen so far."

Another medical expert, Dr. Harvey Risch of the Yale School of Public Health, indicated that while the delta variant appears to be contagious, it's a "very mild variant" that has a "near zero" mortality rate, WND reported. It's so mild that the health expert deemed the government, media and business sector's response to it as "dramatically" overreacting.

"So basically what the reaction to is a flu or a bad cold for most people who get it," Dr. Risch said.

Overreactions

In other parts of the world, Australia has imposed lockdowns after finding less than 200 delta variant cases. Thailand and South Africa have also implemented lockdowns to address the delta variant, while Japan and Germany announced travel restrictions.

The intense response of the U.S. government, as well as other nations, towards the delta virus of COVID is simply meant to get all Americans inoculated with experimental vaccines.

According to The Gateway Pundit, Vice President Kamala Harris in June campaigned for volunteers to begin knocking on people's doors and encouraging the vaccine-hesitant to change their minds and get the jab. She even gave pointers on how to deal with objections.

"Please get vaccinated. It makes a big difference. As I said, it's a patriotic thing to do," President Biden said in closing his speech on Monday.

It's worth noting, though, that these vaccines that the Biden administration and other governments have been pushing for have been linked to injuries and thousands of deaths, such that the jabs themselves have been considered just as deadly as the virus. Worse, the vaccines, which researchers have revealed to contain toxins, might result in certain diseases in 10 to 15 years' time.